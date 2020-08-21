Orlando Magic are Doing the Things They Need to do Offensively to Give Themselves a Chance Against Milwaukee Bucks

ORLANDO - What we learned about the Orlando Magic during the regular season is that they are an unpredictable 3-point shooting team. That has certainly been the case in the playoffs so far, as the Magic were sizzling from downtown in Game 1 and ice cold in Game 2.

The good news is that the Magic have stuck to their core offensive principles in both games, which has led to them getting many good looks from 3-point distance in the series to this point. Undoubtedly, the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense was harder to crack in Game 2, which was expected. The Bucks had the league’s best defense in the regular season, and considering they are completely healthy, there’s no reason why their defense shouldn’t be just as good in the playoffs.

But, the numbers don’t lie, and what they indicate are that the Magic are doing exactly what they should be doing to give themselves a reasonable chance of winning this series, even if the odds are heavily stacked against them to do so.

Let’s start with Orlando’s inside-out execution. In Game 1, per Second Spectrum tracking data, the Magic made 16 kickout passes that directly led to 3-point tries. Eight of those shots they connected on. In Game 2, Orlando made 15 kickout passes that directly led to 3-point attempts. However, only two of them were made. Importantly, what this shows is that the Magic did what they need to do to generate good looks from beyond the arc.

A challenge against Milwaukee is getting deep into the paint, which unsurprisingly has happened infrequently so far in this series. In fact, per data, Orlando had just 12 total paint touches in Game 1 and 18 in Game 2. They averaged 24.8 in the regular season, fifth most in the league. Notice, though, that the Magic actually had more paint touches in Game 2 than Game 1, which is also encouraging considering the Bucks make it awfully difficult to attack the lane with their frontline being so dominant defensively.

Next is the ball movement, which has been superb for the Magic in this series. Just because the ball doesn’t go through the hoop consistently all the time doesn’t necessarily mean the offense isn’t sharp. Orlando is averaging 54.5 potential assists (pass to teammate who shoots within one dribble of receiving ball) in these playoffs, per tracking data, second most behind the Brooklyn Nets’ 56.5. The Bucks rank fourth in this category, so they too are playing selflessly.

In Game 1, the Magic made 287 total passes, while in Game 2 they made 278 of them – a marginal difference. Only three teams in the playoffs, the Utah Jazz, Nets and Miami Heat, have made more passes.

Another interesting stat – and this one may be more revealing as to why perhaps the Magic shot the ball better from 3-point range in Game 1 compared to Game 2 – is that Orlando took far more wide open 3-point attempts in the opener. In Game 1, per data, the Magic took 23 3-pointers without a Milwaukee defender within six feet of the shot. In Game 2, that number dropped to 14. However, the Bucks, and this probably was a big part of their adjustment going from Game 1 to Game 2, gave up many wide open two-point shots (12 in Game 2 compared to five in Game 1).

The bottom line is that for the Magic to give themselves a chance at pulling off what would probably go down as the greatest upset in NBA playoff history they are going to have to shoot at a high clip from the outside. Obviously, seven made threes, their total in Game 2, is well below what will be needed. The Bucks actually gave up more threes to opponents than any other team this season, quite shocking considering they had the best defensive rating in the league.

Before Game 2, Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said the two most important aspects of his team’s offense in this series was screening and making on-target passes to shooters. So far in the playoffs, Orlando has recorded the third most screen assists. Only Utah and Boston have more. That’s another great sign moving forward.

When Clifford, Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross spoke after Thursday’s Game 2 loss, they all shared a similar belief that the team is generally doing the right things to give themselves a chance.

“Just playing with better pace, better purpose. Not rushing as much, moving the ball, just sticking with it. We weren’t making a lot of shots tonight, but those shots are the shots that we usually make. We have a way to play. As long as we stick with it, we’ll give (ourselves) a chance to win any game,” Ross said.

As mentioned at the top, the Magic are very unpredictable offensively. Over the first 30 days of the regular season (15 games), Orlando ranked last in scoring. Over the final 30 days before the hiatus (12 games), Orlando ranked first in scoring.

The same has carried over to the playoffs so far. In Game 1, the Magic racked up 122 points, the second most in franchise history in the playoffs. In Game 2, they accumulated 96 points, over 11 points lower than their regular season average.

Despite the inconsistency, the Magic are very confident as they prepare for Game 3 (Saturday at 1 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida and TNT).

“We’re feeling good,” said Vucevic, who is now one of only five Magic players all time to record consecutive 30-plus-point scoring performances in the playoffs. “If this was a regular way and we played two games in Milwaukee (and) we tied one-one, we’d be going home very happy. We’re in a good spot…We showed that we can play very well with them. We made a lot of mistakes tonight and we still had a chance in the fourth. They’re a great team. They are going to get better as the series goes on. We have to do the same and match up with intensity in their play. I think that these first two games gave us more belief than we had I think to begin the series anyway.”