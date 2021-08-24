Michael Carter-Williams Undergoes Surgery on Left Ankle

ORLANDO -- Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams underwent surgery yesterday (August 23) to remove a bone fragment and to repair a ligament in his left ankle, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. He will miss the start of the 2021-22 regular season and his return to basketball activities will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation. Carter-Williams is expected to make a full recovery.

Carter-Williams (6’6”, 195, 10/10/91) played in 31 games (25 starts) last season with Orlando, averaging 8.8 ppg., 4.5 rpg. and 4.2 apg. in 25.8 minpg. He has appeared in 391 career NBA regular season games (217 starts) with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Charlotte, Houston and Orlando, averaging 10.3 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 4.4 apg. and 1.27 stlpg. in 25.3 minpg. Carter-Williams has also played in 16 career playoff games (six starts), averaging 7.5 ppg., 3.2 rpg. and 2.9 apg. in 21.0 minpg. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2013-14 and selected to the 2013-14 NBA All-Rookie First team.

Carter-Williams was originally signed as a free agent by the Magic to a 10-day contract on March 15, 2019. He has played in 88 games (25 starts) with Orlando, averaging 7.5 ppg., 3.9 rpg. and 3.3 apg. in 21.1 minpg.