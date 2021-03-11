Orlando Magic at Miami Heat: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic return from the All-Star break and tip off their second half of the season on Thursday when they visit their intrastate rivals, the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET.

A daunting second half slate awaits the Magic, who have the second toughest remaining schedule per Basketball Reference.

Its difficulty is evident out of the gate as Orlando (13-23) gets set to face a Miami team (18-18) that’s won seven of its last eight games.

“They’ve been playing very well as of late,” Magic All-Star center Nikola Vucevic said. “Obviously, they’re a very good team, they went to The Finals last year (and) they have pretty much the same team back.”

Over the Heat’s last eight games, Jimmy Butler has been playing at an extremely high level, posting 23.5 points, 9.0 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from long range.

“They have a lot of very good players on that team, guys who can score,” Vucevic added. “They’re very well organized defensively (and) they do a great job of not giving anything easy for you. You have to really work for it.”

For an injury-plagued Magic team, they will once again need to heavily rely on their All-Star center, especially on the offensive end, and hope he picks up where he left off prior to the break.

Vucevic is currently averaging a career-high 24.6 points per game, while notching 11.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. Through 36 games, he’s shooting a stellar 41.2 percent from downtown, nearly eight percent higher than last season.

“(I want to) continue to play at a high level and continue the way I’ve been playing the first half of the season and hopefully we get some guys back into the lineup, stay healthy and try to make a push and get some wins,” Vucevic said. “The goal is to get to try to get to one of the ten spots, so at least we get into the play-in tournament for the playoffs. That’s the goal, so hopefully we can get there.”

INJURY UPDATE: The Magic will get back one of their key pieces tonight as Aaron Gordon (sprained left ankle) went through much of the team’s practice session on Wednesday and will play in Orlando’s game at Miami. He will be on a minutes restriction.

Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), James Ennis III (sore left calf), Evan Fournier (strained left groin), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Terrence Ross (sore left knee) are out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is not available.

While the team hoped to have Ennis and Fournier back after the break, it appears they’ll be without them for at least the next few games.

“James wasn’t able to do anything at all (in practice) and Evan could only do the non-contact things,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “I don’t see either of them being available for the weekend.”

It also sounds like the Magic’s rookie floor general will be out for the near future as well.

“He is still a ways away,” Clifford said of Anthony. “He’s still not able to do anything on the floor yet and it’s the type of injury where they have to be careful. So, he goes next Tuesday (to be revaluated) and we’ll know more after that.”

For the Heat, Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) is probable, while Bam Adebayo (left knee tendinitis), Avery Bradley (right calf strain), and Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) are out.

KEY STAT: Despite a tidal wave of injuries, the Magic still were at the top of the league in a few key categories during the first half of the season. They led the NBA in defensive rebound percentage (76.2 percent), were number one in limiting opponents’ second-chance points (11.1), committed the fewest fouls (16.9), and were fifth in fewest turnovers (13.0) per contest.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a special moment. You share the court with some of the greatest. You’re on the court with LeBron (James), Steph (Curry), and all those guys. It’s special. It’s something I’ll look back on and definitely enjoy. Also, the Skills Challenge was fun for me. I was able to make it past the first round – which I didn’t the first time I went out there – and then the second round, and then in the championship came really close. It was fun just to be out there and see some of the guys that I know pretty well off the court.” – Vucevic on his All-Star Weekend experience.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by special guest, Heat.com beat writer Couper Moorhead, who’s covered the team for the past 10 seasons. He was kind enough to take the time to answer a few questions about the Heat.

Savage: “We saw the Heat take a major step forward going into the All-Star break. What were the keys to that surge for the Miami Heat?”

Moorhead: “Just having players available, really. It sounds like an easy excuse along those lines, but at the end of the day you need your starters to be on the court. Jimmy missed a lot of time, Goran Dragic missed a lot of time, Bam missed a couple games, (and) we had players in and out with health and safety protocols, like every team is dealing with, the Magic included. At the end of the day, even when we had a bit of a losing streak and we were six or seven games below five-hundred, I was looking at the profile of the team and the profile never really changed. They were getting the same kind of shots, the same shot difficulty. Everything was generally the same even as we were shifting through a pretty deep rotation at that point. So, it was pretty clear that things were going to turn at some point, you just need your best players on the floor sometimes for that to happen. Also, we were playing a lot of games that went into the last five minutes and they can be coin flips in one way or another – you still have to put the work in to win those games – but we had lost a bunch. Then, Jimmy Butler had an incredible February and we won a bunch of clutch games. It’s not a coincidence that the Heat getting back to five-hundred before the All-Star break also came on the back of them getting back to five-hundred in clutch games as well. Combination of just health, availability, getting somethings to go your way at the end of games, and now they look just about the same as they did last regular season at least.”

Savage: “What are going to be some of the keys for the Heat in the second half of the season?”

Moorhead: “I think the one place that they’ve taken a bit of a step back is their pure shot making. They’re getting a lot of the same looks as they did last year, the three-pointers are just not falling at quite the rate. They were a top two, top three team in most three-point categories – off-the-dribble, catch-and-shoot, corners, above the break – they were a very balanced shooting team. Everybody has taken a bit of a step back there for the most part. The team is shooting really well on wide-open shots, but they’re not shooting as well on contested looks. Duncan Robinson had an all-time shooting season last year that put him statistically in a category with only Steph Curry. It’s natural that you have a bit of a pullback from that because you’re not going to have an all-time season every season of your career if you’re an elite shooter, which he is. So, there’s been a lot of regression of sorts in the margins. Every guy is a couple of percentage points lower overall on the team. That has a bigger effect than if you look at just one guy. They’re bottom ten on offense right now. I don’t think they have a profile of a bottom ten offensive team. They just need to start getting some of those shots to fall. They should, especially with health and availability willing and having their best players on the court again. We can repeat that line at nauseum, but this season that appears to be the most important thing of all is just having your guys on the court. So, getting some shot making, cutting down turnovers, continuing to do that as they’ve done. They were getting to the free throw line a little bit less, but that’s kind of remedied itself with Jimmy back on the court. And they just need to keep playing solid defense. Just like they were last year, they can play multiple defensive styles in one quarter of basketball and they can toggle back and forth pretty smoothly. They don’t have to be the best defensive team or the best offensive team – this is a balanced group – they just need to tweak a few things here and there in the margins and they should be right on track.”

Savage: “This might be hard for a team that went to The Finals recently, but what’s one aspect of this Heat team that you think gets overlooked or that you think has a bigger impact than what people talk about?”

Moorhead: “You’re right, it’s hard to say anything is overlooked when a team makes a run to The Finals people start picking you apart pretty cleanly. (laughter) I’ll go back to the defensive versatility that I mentioned. The way they score, people understand that they move the ball, they run a lot of off-ball motion. Every time I listen to an opposing broadcast or national broadcast, people are giving them credit for that. But it’s on the defensive end where I think they built up a really nice repertoire that they can use. (Head Coach) Erik Spoelstra is excellent at tailoring game plans to his opponent. And a lot of times you’ll be watching, and it’ll feel like they’re executing at least a facsimile of a playoff plan in a regular season game where they probably didn’t even have a real practice or even a shootaround for. But Spo has used so many schemes over the years. They blitzed earlier in the decade. They played drop coverage, they switch, they’ve used kind of every pick-and-roll coverage imaginable that he and his staff are so comfortable now and they teach these guys to build up their defensive knowledge the longer they are with the team. So, they can go out any night and play any style. That doesn’t make them the best at any of those styles. There might be better switching teams, but the fact that you can switch comfortably and then the next possession drop back into a zone and then disguise that zone and maybe tweak one thing here or there – how high a guy is playing up on the weakside or something like that – I think that is incredibly useful. It obviously came in handy during the playoffs last season. They had to play a few different coverages there. As far as things that are maybe overlooked a bit, I think it’s the versatility there. You have to have the personnel and Andre Iguodala off the bench makes a huge difference as far as unlocking a lot of those defensive coverages. It’s kind of amazing how at the snap of a finger they can do one and then toggle right to another and just get right into it.”