Magic Rally For Comeback Road Win Over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – Looking for something – anything, really – to try and spark an offense that badly lagged over the first 55 games of the season, Steve Clifford and his Orlando Magic coaching staff invested themselves in what the head coach likes to call ``a deep dive’’ over the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

What Clifford and his staff came up with, simplistically speaking, was that the Magic needed to play faster. Not that they necessarily had to run and gun more, but that they had to get into their sets quicker, seek out shots earlier in the clock and remain in attack mode throughout possessions.

After a half of sluggishly slogging along for a half, the Magic furiously picked up the pace after halftime, cranked up its offense and pulled off yet another stunning comeback on the road for a victory.

Down as much as 17 points in the early going and trailing for the game’s first 35 minutes, Orlando rode the stellar second-half shooting of Nikola Vucevic, Terrence Ross and D.J. Augustin to rally past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-115 at FedEx Forum.

Orlando (30-35) won for a third straight time and wrapped an impressive 3-1 road trip that spanned over the past eight nights. In a game reminiscent of their 19-point rally past Brooklyn two weeks ago, the Magic scored 70 points in a one-sided second half for the win.

The Magic, who were once again without second-leading scorer Evan Fournier (sprained right elbow), won much the same way they have of late – by getting offensive contributions from several places on the roster.

Terrence Ross hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:19 to play and fellow guard Michael Carter-Williams made the defensive play of the night by drawing a charge on Ja Morant just outside the restricted area with 55.6 seconds remaining. Ross then followed with a knockout punch by hitting another 3-pointer to give Orlando a 118-112 advantage.

Memphis got within three in the closing seconds and Tyus Jones had a chance to knot the score, but his 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds was off the mark.

Ross finished with 24 points and five 3-pointers – 18 of those points and three of those 3-pointers coming after halftime. Carter-Williams, who has played his best basketball in a Magic uniform over the past two weeks, was brilliant throughout on Tuesday. He finished with a season-best 20 points.

Vucevic finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Augustin chipped in 16 points and two 3-pointers off the bench. Markelle Fultz had 14 points and six assists against Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant (21 points, five assists and four rebounds). Aaron Gordon added eight points and nine assists.

The Magic came into the night riding a two-game winning streak after routing the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets on Friday and Sunday. Tuesday’s game was the last of an eight-night, four-city road trip through the Midwest, Southwest and Southeast.

Orlando and Memphis were meeting since Nov. 8 when the Magic throttled the Grizzlies 118-86 at the Amway Center. In addition to swatting 10 shots and swiping 10 steals that night, the Magic defense forced Morant into six turnovers and 10 missed shots in 13 tries.

After spending the past eight nights on the road while traveling to Miami, Minnesota, Houston and Memphis, the Magic will get a much-needed day off on Wednesday. The team will be back in action on Thursday night when it faces the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. at the Amway Center. The Magic are 1-0 this season against the Bulls, beating them 103-95 on Dec. 23 in a game where the Magic swatted 13 shots.

Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points for the Memphis.

Down as much as 17 in the first quarter and by 13 at intermission, the Magic fought all the way back in the third period to take their first lead of the night. Ultimately, they trailed 86-85 by the end of the third, but the Magic clearly played their way back into the game in the 12-minute stretch after halftime.

Orlando not only outscored Memphis 35-23 in the third period, but it did so by making 13 of 23 shots with three 3-pointers and six made free throws. Gordon, who was uncharacteristically silent in the first half, came alive in the third period when he contributed eight points and two assists.

Carter-Williams needed less than three periods to equal his season-high of 17 points – set on Friday in Minnesota. His corner 3-pointer early in the fourth not only gave him 20 points, but it gave the Magic their first advantage larger than a point in the game.

Strong starters of late, the Magic came out sluggish on both ends of the floor, trailed by as much as 17 in the early going and found themselves in a 63-50 hole at intermission. Not only did the Magic surrender eight 3-pointers and 53.8 percent shooting in the opening half, their offense mustered just 38.8 percent accuracy with 11 turnovers.

Orlando fell into a 30-13 hole early in the first quarter before heating up to get back within striking distance. The Magic missed six of their first seven 3-point shots before making four straight to end the first period. That hot stretch allowed Orlando to get as close as six (37-31) early in the second period.

Carter-Williams, who has been working for weeks with Magic shooting coach Bruce Kreutzer, had 10 points by halftime for his fourth consecutive game of double-digit scoring. Carter-Williams made his first four free throws and four of his first five shots – the prettiest of them being a thunderous dunk following a steal near midcourt.

Orlando got more points from its reserve corps (27) in the first half than its starting five (23). Gordon, one of the Magic’s most effective players of late, missed his first four shots and went scoreless in the opening half.

Valanciunas and Morant gave the Magic trouble from the inside and outside in the early going. Valanciunas had 15 points and nine rebounds in the opening half, by attacking Vucevic off the dribble. Morant had 12 points by halftime by repeatedly shaking free off the dribble.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.