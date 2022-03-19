Markelle Fultz Winner of 2021-22 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz was named winner of the 2021-22 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award (CEA) Saturday night at the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation held at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. This is the first time Fultz has won the award. Finalists included Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac.

Since 1995, the DeVos family has honored a player who has dedicated his efforts off the court for the purpose of enhancing other’s lives (due to the pandemic, the CEA was not awarded for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons). A panel of representatives selects the player and based this year's selection on the last two years of the player's community work. In addition to receiving the award, the DeVos Family Foundation will donate $25,000 on behalf of Fultz and the Magic to a charity of his choice.

"The legacy of our parents lives on through the great work in the Central Florida community by the entire Magic organization," said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. "We congratulate Markelle as this year's winner and look forward to the Magic's continued commitment to the Orlando community."

Fultz has consistently volunteered his time off the court and to the Central Florida community supporting the Magic’s mission to be World Champions on and off the court delivering legendary moments every step of the way. In addition to supporting the Magic’s initiatives, both players have assisted the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation and the NBA in their community goals as well.

"The Orlando Magic are so proud that our players recognize the values of our great ownership group, the DeVos family," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "It is through the DeVos family leadership and their core value of giving back that the foundation of our entire team - staff, coaches and players - is built. We are incredibly proud of all of our players' off-the-court efforts and want to congratulate Markelle on the impact that he has made in the Central Florida community."

Highlights of Fultz' community involvement for the 2020-22 seasons:

Joined teammates in sponsoring a donation to assist the Eatonville Thanksgiving Event which will provide 300 (of each), 32 lb. staple food pantry boxes and 30 lb. produce boxes, to underserved families in the Eatonville community for Thanksgiving 2020.

Joined teammates Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke sponsoring "Drive By Blessing" event to 300 turkeys, pantry items & produce to seniors and families in the community for Thanksgiving 2021.

Sponsored his annual “Fultzgiving” event in the District of Columbia. He supplied 200 turkeys, pantry items and produce for families and seniors in the community at the Emery Heights Community Center for Thanksgiving 2021.

Joined Coach Mosley for a Holiday Surprise for kids by purchasing gift cards for 67 Head Start program children (ages 3-5 years old) for the holidays in 2021.

Sponsored 300 at-risk youth to attend games during the 2021-22 season as part of the Share the Magic program.

Past winners of the award include Nick Anderson (1995-96), Penny Hardaway (1996-97), Darrell Armstrong (1997-98, 1999-00), Grant Hill (2000-01), Monty Williams (2001-2002), Tracy McGrady (2002-03), Pat Garrity (2003-04), Bo Outlaw (1998-99, 2005-06, 2006-07), Dwight Howard (2004-05; 2007-08; 2008-09; 2009-10; 2010-11; 2011-12, co-winner w/Redick), J.J. Redick (2011-12, co-winner with Howard), Jameer Nelson (2012-13), Tobias Harris (2013-14; 2014-15, co-winner with Oladipo), Victor Oladipo (2014-15, co-winner with Harris; 2015-16), Elfrid Payton (2016-17), Arron Afflalo (2017-18), Aaron Gordon (2018-19, co-winner with Isaac), Jonathan Isaac (2018-19, co-winner with Gordon), Fultz (2021-22).

In March and June 2021, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation presented checks totaling $1 million to 18 grantee organizations, with $300k in collaborative grants distributed in March and $700k in grants distributed in June, marking the 13th time the OMYF has distributed $1 million to the Central Florida community since OMYF's inception in 1990.

The OMYF's ability to reach such a milestone in 2021 was once in doubt. Due to the pandemic, OMYF was unable to hold fundraising events over the past year that traditionally helped to add to the total available for giving. To make up for that shortfall, Magic ownership – the DeVos family – provided $700,000 for 2021 grant-making activity.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to making a difference in Central Florida. Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

The OMYF is committed to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, the arts and health programs focused on preventing childhood obesity.

Over the last 31 years more than $26 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The DeVos family’s investment in the OMYF covers all administrative costs which allows for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the foundation to benefit children and families in need throughout Central Florida each year. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.

The Magic’s signature fundraiser for the OMYF, the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction debuted in 2019*, features a wine and food festival, live and e-auctions and will culminate with an Orlando Magic game tomorrow (March 20 vs. Oklahoma City). The weekend of fundraising events also included exclusive vintner dinners on March 18 with the outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest also received an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the OMYF, please visit www.omyf.org; and for more information on the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, please visit www.wineauctionorlando.com or follow the OMYF on Twitter - @OMYF or Facebook /OrlandoMagicYouthFoundation.

*due to the pandemic, the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction was canceled in both 2020 and 2021.