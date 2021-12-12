Orlando Magic at L.A. Lakers: Game Preview

LOS ANGELES – With the final game of the West Coast trip in front of them, the Orlando Magic face one of their toughest tests of the season.

Fresh off a heartbreaking loss just one night earlier, the Magic (5-22) will need to refocus and bring forth their best effort if they hope to earn their first victory on a grueling five-game, 11-day road trip against the L.A. Lakers (14-13) on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Challenged to improve its energy on the defensive end after allowing a season-high 142 points to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Orlando responded with a much better performance against the L.A. Clippers on Saturday. The Magic had an opportunity to win the game in the final seconds, but Terrence Ross was unable to connect on a leaning 3-point attempt with 0.5 ticks left in a 106-104 defeat.

“What you ask for in a game like this on the road is that you get a good look to get the shot you want and whether it goes in or it doesn’t, you gave yourself an opportunity on the road to win the game,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “I’m proud of these guys for fighting until the end, coming back from being down, continuing to scrap and continuing to get after it defensively.”

Cole Anthony was once again clutch in the final moments, scoring nine of his team-high 23 points in the final four minutes. The second-year guard also buried a clutch 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left that tied the game before the Clippers’ Reggie Jackson answered with the go-ahead jumper with 2.2 ticks left on the clock.

Orlando will once again need another strong performance from the University of North Carolina alum, who’s averaging a team-best 20.4 points per game, in order to earn a victory over the Lakers.

“I thought we did a pretty solid job on the defensive end,” said Anthony. “We gave ourselves a chance to win the game and we held them to (106 points). … A pretty good defensive effort but would like to win the game.”

A premier defensive outing will be needed again on Sunday. The Lakers are putting up the fourth-most points per game in the NBA (111.4), while playing with great pace (101.2), second highest in the association. They thrive in transition, pouring in 15.3 fast break points per game, fourth best in the league.

“Back-to-backs are always tough. This going to be about energy more than anything else,” said Franz Wagner. “And our defense. That’s what kept us in the game (against the Clippers). That’s what we’ll want to do (against the Lakers) as well.”

KEY STAT: Speaking of Wagner, on Saturday, he became first Magic rookie since Victor Oladipo to score at least 20 points, while shooting at least 80 percent from the floor. In addition to Wagner and Oladipo, only five other rookies have accomplished that feat – Courtney Lee, Dwight Howard, Mike Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, and Bison Dele.

O’Neal is the only Orlando rookie on the list to hit those numbers twice. With 55 games remaining in his first NBA season, the Michigan alum will have plenty of opportunities to join him, especially if he continues to perform at such a high level.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are trying to focus in on the smaller things and not (be) worried about too much the big picture and try to take it day by day. This is a positive step in the right direction even though we lost. But we got to build on this. If we can end this road trip with a win, that’s another good step in the right direction.” – Ross on building upon the Magic’s game against the Clippers

IN AND OUT: Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), and Jalen Suggs (fractured right thumb) all remain out for Orlando.

For L.A., LeBron James (rectus abdominis; strain) is probable, Anthony Davis (sore left knee) is questionable, Trevor Ariza (right ankle), Chaundee Brown Jr. (G League – Two Way), Jay Huff (G League – Two Way), and Kendrick Nunn (bone bruise; right knee) are out.