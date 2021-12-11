Orlando Magic at L.A. Clippers: Game Preview

LOS ANGELES – The Orlando Magic are coming off their best offensive output of the 2021-22 campaign, a season-high 130-point performance in Sacramento.

Unfortunately, the Magic surrendered a season-worst 142 points in the road defeat.

Orlando (5-21) will look to maintain that offensive rhythm while putting together a stronger defensive performance when they visit the L.A. Clippers (14-12) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“That’s the biggest thing, our level of communication (on defense),” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “We look at last game and we talk about our ball pressure. Trusting in the fact that our teammate is going to be there. We always want to have five guys on a string and, again, being into the ball is the start of it.”

While the Clippers will be without two of their superstars – Kawhi Leonard, who’s still recovering from a partially torn ACL in his right knee, and Paul George, who’s dealing with a sprained right elbow – they still have plenty of talent to fill up the box score.

“You have a very talented team over there, guys who can really fill it up and score,” Mosley said of the Clippers. “So, we have to make sure that we’re crawling into the ball, making sure that we’re physical without fouling and we’ve been talking about not fouling at the rim. Again, offensively we have to make sure that we’re taking care of the ball. We don’t want to give up easy baskets. Make sure we make them work.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was amazing. (First off) just to be back with the team and be with my brothers and with this organization is amazing, but also just to get back into things and be on the road with these guys and get back into that process is, again, just a great experience,” said Fultz. “Again, just trying to get better, just trying to push these guys to get better, and that’s it really.” – Markelle Fultz on practicing with the Magic during their West Coast trip as he continues to make progress in his rehab. There’s still no timetable on his return. Read more about that here.

KEY STAT: Since Nov. 26, the Magic rank No. 1 in pace of play with 100.29 possessions per 48 minutes. The only other two teams with at least 100 during this span are the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

IN AND OUT: Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), and Jalen Suggs (fractured right thumb) all remain out for Orlando.

For L.A., Nicolas Batum (sprained right ankle) is doubtful, while George (right elbow sprain), Leonard (ACL), Jason Preston (right foot), and Jay Scrubb (G League – Two Way) are out.