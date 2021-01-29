Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Finally able to work in some much-needed practice time between a jam-packed game schedule, the Orlando Magic are hoping that Thursday’s training session pays dividends.

After a frustrating loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Magic spent their practice time focusing on offensive organization and getting back to their defensive principles of limiting points at the rim, strong transition defense, and generating deflections and steals.

Those team aspects will certainly be put to the test when the Magic (8-11) host the star-studded Los Angeles Clippers (14-5) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

“They’re balanced,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford said. “They have the two superstars (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George), they have Lou Williams off the bench, (Marcus) Morris is a terrific player, Serge Ibaka they picked up. They’re good at both ends and they can switch a lot of things and they’re versatile defensively. And they do a lot of things on offense. They have an iso game, they have a pick-and-roll game, they have post-up game, and they have a catch-and-shoot game. There’s a lot there.”

Frustration has mounted with Orlando’s up-and-down play. During the team’s practice session, Clifford reiterated to the squad the importance of focusing on the players that will be with the team for the duration of the season and not dwelling on season-ending injuries to players like Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac as well as awaiting the return of players like Michael Carter-Williams and Al-Farouq Aminu to start righting the ship.

“We have enough in the room,” James Ennis III said. “We have enough to win, we have enough to put ourselves in the position to make a playoff run. We’ve got to believe in each other, we’ve got to share the game, we’ve got to make the right plays, and everything will work its way out.”

Even with a tough stretch of play, Orlando still finds itself in the heart of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Magic are currently tied for the eighth spot in their conference and are just one-and-a-half games out of sixth.

“Last year after nineteen games, our record was eight-and-eleven, so we’re in the same place we were last year,” Clifford said. “Except, it’s different this year. Ten teams have a chance to play to get into the playoffs, so we’re tied for eighth right now. Even though we’re not happy with the way things have gone so far, we have a ton of room to grow, and the bottom line is we’re tied for eighth place.”

Magic center Nikola Vucevic is certainly worthy of receiving a nod to his second All-Star appearance. He’s currently the only player in the association averaging 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, and two made 3-pointers per game.

Heading into last night’s action, he was second in the East among centers in scoring, leading the entire NBA in field goals made, and tied for fourth in double-doubles.

“My vote is in,” Isaac said of his teammate. “I hope everybody else in the Magic community is voting and hopefully he gets there.”

INJURY UPDATE: Aminu (right knee rehabilitation), Carter-Williams (sprained left foot), Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Chuma Okeke (left knee bone bruise) are all listed as out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is also not available.

For the Clippers, Leonard and George have been cleared from health and safety protocols and are available to play tonight against the Magic. Patrick Beverley remains out with right knee soreness.

TV DEBUT: FOX Sports Florida announced that Isaac will serve as a guest analyst on the broadcast during Friday’s Magic game against the Clippers. He will join play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner coming out of the first commercial break and remain on the call for the duration of the first half.

“It’s exciting,” Isaac said. “I love those guys that operate our broadcast. I’m more so focused on the game. I want a win tonight. Come out after a tough showing the last game and just come out real strong. I’m pretty much focused on that, but it’s fun to be able to do this with the guys.”

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Mijam Swanson, who’s covered the Clippers for the Orange County Register for the past three seasons. In addition to chatting about both of our stints at William Paterson University, she was kind enough to take the time to answer three key questions about the Clippers prior to their game against the Heat on Thursday.

Savage: “Prior to Leonard and George's absences due to health and safety protocols, what did you see as some of the strengths and weaknesses of this Clippers team to open the season?”

Swanson: “The strengths are a healthy and comfortable Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are pretty darn good. (laughter) PG has just been playing phenomenally. As Marcus Morris has been saying, (George has been playing) at an MVP-caliber level, shooting fifty percent from the field and fifty-plus percent from three and averaging a career high in assists. Kawhi is right there with him also averaging a career high in assists (and) career high in three-point percentage. Those two guys do so much, and they carry such a load. As you saw in their loss to Atlanta the other night, when you don’t have that production and those guys where you can be like ‘ok, here.’ Kawhi is really good at getting those timely buckets when there’s a lull for the Clippers. He’ll be the guy that takes over for a few minutes and just what a luxury that is to have. Their stars have absolutely been a strength this year.

As a team, their three-point shooting has been ridiculous. They were on track – until three games ago – shooting forty-four-point-one percent on the season, which would be an NBA record if they were able to keep it up. The last three games (prior to last night), they’re shooting thirty percent. It was bound to happen. But that shooting is a result of the guys in (Clippers Head Coach) Ty Lue’s system just moving the ball beautifully. It’s a lot of fun to watch. It leaves them open, more often than not, or wide open often according to NBA Stats. You put two stellar players together with some really good shooting and it’s been a good run so far.”

Savage: “If the Clippers are without Leonard and George against the Magic, who are some of the players the Clippers are turning to in their absence to help carry the load?”

Swanson: “It’s a little bit more by committee, obviously. That’s a given. Nic Batum has been so solid all season and even in the game they lost to Atlanta the other night, he had a pretty good game. Serge Ibaka has really kind of come on the last few games. He had a quiet spell there, but then I think he started to figure out his place within the framework of what the Clippers are doing. He had fifteen points in the first half and kind of set the tone last game. Reggie Jackson will be called upon. If Kawhi and PG are there, there’s a good chance Reggie doesn’t play at all, and if they aren’t there, he’ll almost certainly start, play huge minutes, and like the other game, he had twenty points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and four steals. He’s a pretty good guy to plug in and then be able to sit down entirely and be cool with that. He’s an interesting situation on the team. Lou Williams hasn’t been great lately. He’s been bothered by a hip ailment, but he’s one of the veterans, one of the leaders on this team. Those four guys will have a lot of responsibility if Kawhi and PG are unavailable.”

Savage: “What did the Clippers take away from last postseason that they’re trying to carry over and improve upon this season?”

Swanson: “I don’t know if it’s something that you learn, but it’s something that they keep talking about and I sensed myself is that chemistry takes time. Lou Williams talked about it after the loss in Atlanta that it’s just a matter of guys getting to know each other better and getting more comfortable with each other as people and on the court. You learn who wants the ball when and where, and how, and what your best spot is. That combined with bringing in Ty Lue, who obviously replaced Doc Rivers, who’s now coaching in Philadelphia. Ty, he also has a sense of where guys are most comfortable and what situations guys are most comfortable in and what will work. He’s been really good in making that happen and getting guys the looks they like most and running plays that suit the specific talent and working his rotations in a different way, so guys are comfortable out there and in at the right time with the right group. That’s all been pretty successful so far. And he’s been willing to switch that up lately. Like I mentioned, Reggie Jackson was pretty good in the starting lineup the other night, but he’s also not in the rotation otherwise. There’s been some willingness to give and take among the players, and a greater sense of familiarity with everything.”