Jonathan Isaac Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Torn ACL

ORLANDO -- Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac underwent successful surgery today on his left knee to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscal tear. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert LaPrade.

Isaac will be out indefinitely and his return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment and rehabilitation. He suffered the injury on August 2 during the fourth quarter of the Magic’s victory against Sacramento.

Isaac (6’10”, 230, 10/3/97) has played in 34 games (32 starts) this season for Orlando, averaging 11.9 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 1.4 apg., 2.29 blkpg. and 1.56 stlpg. in 28.8 minpg.