Orlando Magic Joins NBA and Fanatics to Sell Cloth Face Coverings to Benefit Second Harvest Food Bank

- The Orlando Magic announced today the team will join the National Basketball Association (NBA), Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Fanatics to sell Magic-branded cloth face coverings with 100 percent of the Magic's sales to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The product launch follows the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Magic-branded face coverings can be found at the Orlando Magic Team Shop website, www.OrlandoMagicShop.com. The items are available at $14.99 for one face covering and $24.99 for three.

The face coverings, manufactured by FOCO and Industry Rag, are also available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com and feature league logos as well as designs for all NBA and WNBA teams. Offered in adult and youth sizes, FOCO designs are available in packs of three for $24.99, and Industry Rag’s face coverings are packaged individually for $14.99. Industry Rag will also donate one face covering for every one purchased to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will make an additional donation to support the two organizations’ efforts.

Other select NBA and WNBA teams across the league will also participate, donating 100 percent of proceeds from team e-commerce sites to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada, benefiting the affiliated food banks in their respective cities.

The use of cloth face coverings is not intended to replace other recommended measures to limit the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing hands and refraining from touching your face. Please visit the CDC website for more information.

In Central Florida, one in six children face hunger and due to COVID-19 the community faces increased demand for food insecure families. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has already doubled the amount of food leaving its distribution center on a daily basis to stock the shelves at local emergency food pantries across all six counties. Emergency food pantries continue to be the front line in this evolving situation and a convenient way for individuals and families to find the food they need in their neighborhood.

Families in need of food, can visit the food finder by going to www.feedhopenow.org/need, visitors input their address or zip code and a list of nearby feeding partners is reported, along with a map. Each result provides a location, phone number and the hours of operation.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to the Central Florida community. The Magic, players, coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. The efforts include: