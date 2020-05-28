Orlando Magic to Host Virtual Summer Camps Presented by UnitedHealthcare

ORLANDO - As a way to continue growing the game of basketball and stay connected with the youth in Central Florida during these unprecedented times, the Orlando Magic will host its first-ever virtual basketball camps throughout the month of June. The virtual camps, designed for boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-17, will begin on June 1 and will be activated through Zoom and a mobile app. Registration for camps is now open.

Each camp will be a week-long and will include a Zoom session for live video sessions with TNBA coaches that will allow each camper to participate in warmups, camp instruction and group drills. The camps will also be utilizing the mobile app Ballogy, designed to improve individual skills, to gain feedback and participate in private group trainings.

Following the conclusion of the camps, participants will receive a participant kit that includes a free ticket to an Orlando Magic home game during the 2020-21 season, basketball, T-shirt, reusable bag, STUFF magnet, wristband and stickers. The delivery of these kits will either be with contactless pickup, shipped directly to the camper or dropped off at the camper’s residence.

Required technology and resources for participants Smartphone, tablet or computer

Zoom

Ballogy (mobile app)

Basic equipment—basketball, athletic shoes and a water bottle

*A basketball hoop is not required, but participants with access will have an individual workout option

Sample Daily Camp Itinerary 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. – Opening remarks (Zoom)

9:45 – 11:00 a.m. – Focus of the day workout (Zoom)

11:00 – Noon – Individual workout (Ballogy)

Noon – 12:30 p.m. – Closing remarks (Zoom)

12:30 – 5:00 p.m. – Content free time (Ballogy)

All Orlando Magic youth camps and clinics are sponsored by UnitedHealthcare. The Orlando Magic and UnitedHealthcare are committed to the community and teaching life skills to youth through the game of basketball. Through Orlando Magic basketball camps and clinics presented by UnitedHealthcare, youth will not only learn the game of basketball, but the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and health and wellness to accomplish their goals. The Magic and UnitedHealthcare also provide 50 kids with full scholarships to attend Orlando Magic Basketball Camps in the summer.

In addition to the 50 camp scholarships provided by UnitedHealthcare, TNBA is offering 20 additional scholarships this year for the virtual camps.

Registration Information

To register for any Orlando Magic Youth Basketball Camp, or for more information, visit orlandomagicyouth.com.

Orlando Magic Youth Basketball Academy

As part of the Magic’s continuing commitment to the youth of Central Florida, the team unveiled the Orlando Magic Youth Basketball Academy in 2016. The Magic Academy focuses on teaching life skills to youth through the game of basketball. Through the Magic Academy, youth will not only learn the game of basketball, but the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and health and wellness to accomplish their goals.

*An announcement regarding summer camps for July and August will be made at a later date.