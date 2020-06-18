Orlando Magic to Honor Juneteenth with Office Closure; Joins the NBA in a Virtual Viewing of the Film "John Lewis: Good Trouble"

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will close its offices on Friday, June 19 to honor and celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest national holiday commemorating emancipation from slavery in the United States.

"The Orlando Magic are encouraging its employees to use this day to pause, reflect and further educate themselves on history and what freedom means for everyone," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "It is a day to stand in solidarity. A day for education, connection and celebration."

The Orlando Magic will also join in the NBA's virtual watch party of the film, John Lewis: Good Trouble. The league is offering all NBA teams an early look at Magnolia Pictures' new film about the life and legacy of U.S. Representative and civil rights leader, John Lewis. The film chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, the film explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. The film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

The Magic are also developing a staff social injustice task force and recently held an organization-wide "town hall" featuring NBA Chief Diversity Officer Oris Stuart.