Orlando Magic Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with In-Game Activities on Jan. 11

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his life and legacy, leading up to MLK Day with an in-game celebration when the Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, on Mon., Jan. 11. The night will include a pre-recorded address from guard Markelle Fultz; various Magic player MLK messages before, during and after the game; the Orlando Community Pledge; community involvement highlights; honoring humanitarians and a social justice game changer. In addition, the Magic will recognize and honor the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans in the Central Florida community during the game.

A highlight of the night will include Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford’s Social Justice Game Changer honoree. As part of the Magic and Coach Clifford’s continuing efforts toward social justice reform, Clifford created the Social Justice Game Changer program to honor one local leader who has made a difference in the realm of social justice issues. A cause close to his heart, Clifford is extremely active in programs that support equality and justice for all people in the Central Florida community. Through this program, Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change.

As part of his program, one person is selected and honored each game. The honorees are given tickets, provided by Clifford, to the game and featured in-arena on the Magic Vision screen at center court. Past honorees have included President of the Florida Rights Resotoration Coalition, Desmond Meade (honored at 12.23 game); Let Your Voice Be Heard Founder, Miles Mulrain (honored at the 12.31 game); Program Director for the Bethune Cookman University Criminal Justice Administration Graduate Program, Dr. Randy Nelson (honored at the 1.2 game); and Founder and President of the Stono Institute for Freedom, Justice and Security, Dr. Jeremy Levitt (honored at the 1.4 game).

Tonight’s Social Justice Game Changer honoree is Senator Randolph Bracy. Senator Bracy became the first African American in the history of the State of Florida to be appointed Chair of the Criminal Justice Committee, with his tenure as chair ending in 2018. Bracy now serves as Vice Chair on the Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response and is a member of Appropriations; Rules; Transportation; Ethics and Elections; and the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice. Senator Bracy is a small business owner and currently resides in Ocoee.

During the game the Magic will encourage all residents to join in signing the Orlando Community Pledge, which offers an opportunity for every individual and organization to stand with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, his MLK Commission and the city to denounce racism and discrimination. By signing the pledge, Orlandoans demonstrate their support. In addition, the city is his hosting the Dream Series to offer a vehicle for community dialogue in a safe space to share ideas for a stronger, more united Orlando.

The Magic will also recognize the MLK Youth Humanitarian award winners at halftime of the game. The winners are Orange County middle and high school students selected by school officials for exemplifying the ideals embraced by Dr. King. The mission for the Orlando Mayor's MLK Commission is to strengthen the Orlando community by promoting Dr. King's legacy of service, equality, justice, peace, respect and inclusion for all. For more than three decades, the MLK Commission has joined with corporate and community partners to plan and promote a variety of programs and events that celebrate his life and legacy. The Commission is a partnership and represents a cross-section of civic leaders from the private, public and non-profit sectors.

The Magic celebrate diversity and embrace its many characteristics and the value it brings to both business and community—understanding what can be accomplished when everyone works together to achieve legendary moments. The Magic are committed to creating an environment in which employees, community partners and fans feel welcome, valued and appreciated. Fans can join the MLK Night celebration on Mon., Jan. 11 by visiting OrlandoMagic.com. Fans can also join in the NBA celebration of MLK Day and all its teams’ efforts in the community through social media platforms using the hashtag #MLKDay.