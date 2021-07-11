Instant Reactions to Orlando Magic Hiring Jamahl Mosley as Head Coach

Jamahl Mosey
by Dan Savage
Posted: Jul 11, 2021

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic completed one of the most important aspects of their offseason checklist on Sunday when they officially announced that Jamahl Mosley would become the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Although this stint will be his first as an NBA head coach, he comes to Orlando with plenty of experience in the league. Mosley has spent 14 seasons in the association as an assistant coach, most recently with the Dallas Mavericks for the past seven campaigns. Prior to that, he made stops in Cleveland (2010-14) and Denver (2007-10).

Before being elevated to an assistant coach with the Nuggets, Mosley worked for the team in a player development role (2005-07). His time there overlapped with current Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, who served as Denver’s assistant general manager from 2001-06.

Arriving to Orlando with a coaching path rooted in player development and a reputation as a great communicator and competitor, Mosley’s resume makes him an ideal fit for a young Magic roster with much of their young core at or under 23 years of age.

By the instant reaction to his hire, it’s clear that Mosley has made an immense impact on players he’s mentored, coaches he’s served under and others who’ve spent time around him.

Take a look at some of the Twitter chatter surrounding the news that Mosley had taken the reigns as the head coach of the Magic:

