Instant Reactions to Orlando Magic Hiring Jamahl Mosley as Head Coach

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic completed one of the most important aspects of their offseason checklist on Sunday when they officially announced that Jamahl Mosley would become the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Although this stint will be his first as an NBA head coach, he comes to Orlando with plenty of experience in the league. Mosley has spent 14 seasons in the association as an assistant coach, most recently with the Dallas Mavericks for the past seven campaigns. Prior to that, he made stops in Cleveland (2010-14) and Denver (2007-10).

Before being elevated to an assistant coach with the Nuggets, Mosley worked for the team in a player development role (2005-07). His time there overlapped with current Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, who served as Denver’s assistant general manager from 2001-06.

Arriving to Orlando with a coaching path rooted in player development and a reputation as a great communicator and competitor, Mosley’s resume makes him an ideal fit for a young Magic roster with much of their young core at or under 23 years of age.

By the instant reaction to his hire, it’s clear that Mosley has made an immense impact on players he’s mentored, coaches he’s served under and others who’ve spent time around him.

Take a look at some of the Twitter chatter surrounding the news that Mosley had taken the reigns as the head coach of the Magic:

One of the best assistants I worked with in my 17 years!!!! https://t.co/RS7VJDLSk1 — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) July 8, 2021

Congrats my guy https://t.co/IJLhUY4ohJ — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 11, 2021

If this is true this is amazing. So happy for him. One of the best dudes out there and someone that changed my basketball life. https://t.co/OCceKdxdRZ — James White (@Flight8) July 11, 2021

Jamahl Mosley is a great communicator and teacher. He’s got a lot of passion, he’s honest and demanding. He’s Old School with New School techniques! Comps are Duane Casey and Monty Williams! https://t.co/mYRaA2ED6z — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 9, 2021

I’m excited to see how young studs in Orlando, like my UNC guy @The_ColeAnthony, grow with Coach Jamahl Mosley! Coach is an elite teacher, communicator and worker. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 9, 2021

Shot out to Jamahl Mosley who is finally landing his first job as a head coach in the NBA with the Orlando Magic after paying his dues for FOURTEEN years as an assistant coach & working in the league since 2005. Ex-Nuggets, Cavs & Mavs assistant paid enough dues for two coaches. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 9, 2021

The Magic got it right pic.twitter.com/ybiwCnxCUN — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 11, 2021

Not sure who is second, but Mosley vaults to the top of the list of head coaches you’d least want to fight. He stays in phenomenal shape by doing MMA training. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 11, 2021