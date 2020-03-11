Orlando Magic Have One of the NBA's Best Benches Right Now

MEMPHIS – Coming into the season, many believed the Orlando Magic’s depth was going to help them make another leap. A slew of injuries throughout the year has made this, for all intents and purposes, a requirement.

Lately, especially, the Magic’s supporting cast has given this team a huge lift. In fact, Orlando’s reserves have been among the best in the league the last few weeks. Since Feb. 10 – a 12-game span – the squad’s bench is averaging 44.7 points per game, sixth best in the NBA during this time.

They, collectively, were spectacular in Memphis, combining for 65 points in the Magic’s thrilling win. Terrence Ross, who drilled two clutch 3-pointers late, finished with 24 points. Michael Carter-Williams scored a season-high 20, while D.J. Augustin chipped in with 16 points. Mo Bamba had five points but more important was that Orlando outscored Memphis by 11 when he was on the court.

Ross, Augustin and MCW have each scored at least 15 points in three straight games. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, they are the first trio from the same team to score 15 or more off the bench in three consecutive games since the NBA officially started tracking starters and bench players in 1970-71.

The NBA’s Comeback Player of the Year Award has been extinct since 1986. Marques Johnson, who was playing for the Clippers at the time, was the last player to claim the honor. Although the award is probably not coming back any time soon or ever for that matter, if theoretically it made a comeback (no pun intended) this year, Carter-Williams would likely be a candidate.

Out of the league before the Magic signed him last March, the 6-foot-6, 190-pounder has provided a major boost on both ends of the floor the last couple weeks. Tuesday he made six of his nine field goal attempts, two of his three 3-point tries and all six of his free throws. Just as significant were his defensive contributions. One of the signature moments of the night was the charge MCW drew on Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant with just under a minute left and the Magic up three. Ross buried a triple on Orlando’s ensuing possession to extend the Magic’s lead.

Orlando’s bench since Feb. 10 ranks No. 1 in 3-pointers made. Ross, obviously, has connected on most of them, but the rest of the reserves have certainly contributed in this category, collectively knocking down 41 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.

The entire team has been scorching hot from downtown. The Magic, currently a half game back of the Brooklyn Nets for seventh place in the East, have made at least 12 threes in 10 of their last 12 games.