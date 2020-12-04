Orlando Magic Presented with Good Citizenship Award by Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic are constantly in pursuit of making a difference on and off the court in their local community.

On Thursday, the organization took home some hardware in recognition for their efforts in improving Central Florida.

The Orlando Police Department presented the Magic with the Good Citizenship Award for their collaborative efforts in the Senior Community Connection program, a community outreach effort to assist senior citizens by providing minor fixes and maintenance to their homes. The agency partnered with city commissioners to identify a person in each district who could benefit from the assistance.

“The Orlando Magic, Bo Outlaw, and the staff have always been there with us from day one making sure to provide us not only with whatever monetary needs we may have but providing (volunteers) to actually do the work,” said City of Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón.

Outlaw, a Magic Community Ambassador, was on hand for the presentation at the OPD Awards Ceremony, which featured recognition for citizens who’ve greatly assisted the department, police officers who’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty, officer promotions, and the celebration of officers who were retiring after legendary careers.

“It lets you know that the police are trying to support our community just like we are,” Outlaw said. “They do a lot of great things and we’re just trying to help one another in the community, on and off the court.

In early 2019, the Orlando Police Department re-focused outreach efforts on an often-overlooked segment of the population, the elderly. Individuals, community groups, and businesses were invited to partner with police to provide substantial and meaningful assistance to in-need members of the local elderly community.

“We’re an organization that does a lot for the community and senior citizens are a big part of our community,” Outlaw said. “We’re trying to pay it forward and take care of the people who took care of us and laid the foundation.”

Representatives from the businesses and groups recognized had partnered with OPD personnel to work on a number of homes. The community stakeholders provided thousands of dollars’ worth of time, tools, materials, and labor. Homes long neglected, due to the advanced ages of their owners, were refreshed and renewed.

“It makes all the difference in the world,” Rolón explained. “Without the community collaboration, the business community, partners like the Orlando Magic, we can’t accomplish what we all want for our communities, which is to make them better, to serve them better. When you have that type of backing from someone like the Orlando Magic, others follow.”

It is just another example of the Magic’s mission to be champions on and off the court in the Central Florida community.

On an annual basis, the Magic give more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually.

In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF), which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $25 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 30 years.

As the Magic continue to partner with other pillars of the community and touch the lives of others, they’ll be making a difference for many more years to come.