Summer League Preview: Magic Open Against Warriors

LAS VEGAS -- The Orlando Magic open up their 2021 NBA Summer League schedule on Monday when they go head-to-head with the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBA TV.

After arriving to Las Vegas on Wednesday, the Magic have held practice for four straight days, including a two-a-day session on Friday. Now, they’ll look to apply all that hard work on the court against the Warriors.

“I just want to get back out there and get into a rhythm,” said second-year Magic guard Cole Anthony about taking the floor against Golden State. “I’ve got a lot of stuff to get done this year. We as a team have a lot of stuff to get done this year. So, I’m super excited.”

The contest is expected to mark the professional debuts of rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, selected fifth and eighth overall, respectively, by Orlando.

“Super excited. Super excited,” said Suggs. “One, just to play with everybody and get the first summer league game. It’s something that I’ve always watched and something that I’ve always wanted to play in. And two, just start to get comfortable again. Again, just get my rhythm flowing, get in tune with these guys so that we can all get on the same page and then we’ll start hooping.”

More important than a win or a loss will be the takeaways and film Orlando will obtain from the contest. While drills and practice sessions are useful, applying those lessons to a real-time game and then having the chance to review that tape with the team afterwards is an invaluable experience.

“The more that they can see things that are happening in real time and breakdowns, I think that’s going to be really good for these guys,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “They’re feeling it a little bit in practice, but then when you go against another team, you get to recognize (things like) this read was different or they can have different options out of it. They can see these things. I think that’s important.”

Mosley in Motion: The Magic’s new head coach said from the start that his summer league sessions would emphasize defense, communication, and chemistry. While many drills throughout the week have highlighted those elements, one of the more spirited sessions took place on Sunday during a close-out drill.

“I love our guys' energy right now, the positivity, the energy they’re putting forth for each other, building each other up, empowering each other to do more, (and) encouraging the next guy,” said Mosley. “I think that’s what’s going to keep getting us over the hump, along with sitting down and guarding people defensively.”

Part of what brought such a spirited effort to that drill was that the Magic’s head coach participated himself, getting into a defensive stance and chopping his feet with the team. His rookie guard even pushed him to extend one aspect of it as they each challenged each other to keep running in place while holding a defensive stance, before the coach’s whistle commenced the next part of the drill.

“It’s the best. It’s the best,” said Suggs with a wide-stretched smile. “Having a coach that isn’t afraid to chop his feet. They were moving a little slow (laughter), but I respect the hustle. He’s great. When he brings the energy, and I bring the energy, it lifts everybody up. Everyone gets happy, everyone gets clapping and that’s how an infectious attitude and good spirits come around.”

Quick Look at Lopez: The Magic officially announced the signing of free agent center Robin Lopez on Friday. The 13-year NBA veteran is expected to add experience to Orlando’s youthful roster and bring leadership to the locker room.

“Robin is a consummate professional,” Magic President of Basketball Jeff Weltman explained. “He’s got intelligence and skill level to go with his size and experience. And he’s all about the team. That’s a thing that everyone you talk to about Robin Lopez, the first thing they say is he’s all about the team. He’s going to be a great guy for us to be able to model to our young players on what it means to be a professional, what it means to put the team first. And he’s also a guy that can impact the game in a meaningful way. So, to have a guy like that want to join what we’re doing now is a very important part of the program.”

Assistants Announced: While many of the Magic’s assistant coaches have been working with the team throughout the week, the team officially announced members of Mosley’s staff on Sunday.

Nate Tibbetts, Jesse Mermuys, Dale Osbourne, Bret Brielmaier and Lionel Chalmers will all be part of assisting the 15th head coach in team history.

“I think that coach did a great job,” Weltman said. “Our staff has experience and a lot of different approaches to the game, different skills, and they’re all rooted in player development, which is obviously an elemental part of our program right now. I think they’ll complement each other very well and they’ll fit very well, and they’ll help our young guys get there.”

Rivals Report: While the contest will mark the first one of summer league for the Magic, the Warriors are coming into the matchup with two games under their belt.

Golden State participated in the California Classic in Sacramento prior to coming to Las Vegas. The Warriors went 1-1 in those meetings, with 2021 draft selections Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody making their debuts in the finale against the Heat.

Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the draft, went 7-for-14 from the floor on his way to 18 points against Miami, while Moody, the 14th overall pick, notched 19 points and seven rebounds.