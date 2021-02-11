Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- It didn’t take long into the Orlando Magic’s West Coast trip for the team to once again face adversity.

Already without point guards Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams along with point forward Aaron Gordon, the Magic lost Cole Anthony for the remainder of the team’s opening road trip matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers when the rookie floor general left the contest with a right shoulder strain.

That leaves Orlando with one fully healthy experienced point guard on its roster, Frank Mason III, who just joined the team eight days ago, as it gets set to visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

“It’s hard for him because he has a very small menu of plays that he’s comfortable with,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford explained. “He’s had two practices. He’s a tough guy. He’s a terrific competitor. Again, look at his college career – he’s one of the great players in the history of Kansas basketball. It doesn’t surprise me, but there’s a lot to like of just the way he is and just having him around, the way he works, and the kind of teammate he is.”

While Mason does possess some NBA experience – he’s played 102 games in the league – running the show for a new squad as well as playing more minutes and with different pairings than was initially intended is a lot to ask of the 5-foot-11 University of Kansas alum.

“It’s been difficult for him,” Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. “He comes in, not much practice time or anything, not getting the chance to get used to us, and he has to come in and play a pretty major role for us.”

The task at hand for Mason could get increasingly difficult if Anthony is unable to go. Not only will he have to lead the first unit, but he’ll have to do so against perennial MVP candidate Steph Curry, who currently ranks second in the NBA in scoring, firing off 29.6 points per game.

KEY STAT: Curry leads the league in 3-pointers made (121) and total points scored this season (741). According to ESPN Stats & Info, only Michael Jordan has scored more points through his team's first 25 games at age 32 or older in NBA history.

INJURY UPDATE: Al-Farouq Aminu (injury management), Anthony, Carter-Williams (sprained left foot), and Evan Fournier (back spasms) are all listed as questionable against the Warriors, while Gordon (left ankle sprain), Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is not available.

For the Warriors, Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury), Kevon Looney (left ankle sprain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) and James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) are out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Controlling what you can control. Your effort, your intensity, your opportunities that you’re given. Sometimes stars are made when somebody gets injured and things like that. So, you just want to approach it in the right way. I think everybody is doing that. We are all working. I see guys in the weight room, even after the game, getting in their work and different things like that. Those things are going to carry over not just for this year, but for your whole life. At the end of the day, it’s going to make us stronger as a team. Then when you see everybody come back and different things like that, it’ll be like Megatron. The pieces will all build up to a beautiful thing.” - Aminu, who returned to action on Tuesday for the first time in 438 days.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Golden State Warriors Courtside Reporter Kerith Burke, who covers the team for NBC Sports Bay Area. She was kind enough to take the time and provide her insight on the Warriors.

Savage: "For those of us who haven’t watched the Warriors as closely this season, what have been some of the strengths and weaknesses of this team?"

Burke: “I think it’s a team trying to find its identity. Training camp was condensed, and they weren’t in the bubble, so their season ended last March. So, they had nine or ten months off, doing their individual workouts. I think it’s taken a little while with the new players that they have. Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre, and of course (the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft), James Wiseman, the rookie coming into the NBA at nineteen-years-old. Then, of course, you have Steph Curry. He missed the bulk of last season with a broken hand. Naturally, things weren’t the same for Draymond (Green), the one remaining starter last season in a season that was a poor one, the Warriors finished fifteen-and-fifty. So, this season, it almost feels like, if you can believe it, a team that had a dynasty now has a chip on their shoulder. They want to show people that they belong among the top teams in the West, so they have to find their identity together to prove it.”

Savage: “Although he won’t play against the Magic, one of the more intriguing players on the Warriors’ roster is James Wiseman. What did you see from the rookie prior to his injury?”

Burke: “An athletic talent and a sponge. ‘He is so coachable,’ that’s what (head coach) Steve Kerr says. He wants to learn, and he gets to do it alongside Draymond. That’s somebody that he’s already described as a brother. There have been some games where you can see Draymond barking at him, but ultimately, it’s about learning and developing. I recall this season that James Wiseman had seven dunks against the Spurs. In the dunkers spot, he’s such a vertical threat, but he’ll also take threes. He wants to be so multi-dimensional to contribute to this team right away and he was in the starting lineup before he had the sprained wrist.”

Savage: “One of the other new additions to this roster is Kelly Oubre. He obviously had a huge performance the other night, but how has he looked and how is he starting to find his role with the Warriors?”

Burke: “He is starting to find the way. It did take a little bit, but he had a new career high on this past road trip, forty points against the Mavs. So, the Warriors want to give him time to figure out the movements of the offense. When you’re playing alongside Steph Curry, who is so improvisational, you want to have an understanding of where is he curling around, where are the spots that he likes to go, (and) how does he come off of screens? Essentially, because Steph has such gravity, everybody else has to move around him. I think that was something Kelly was figuring out as well as Andrew Wiggins. That starting unit has watched a lot of film together. Kelly has received a lot of patience because he’s new and because he’s putting the effort in on defense. He hasn’t started the season the way he wanted to as a shooter, but it’s definitely starting to come around now.”