Glass Half Full: Where to Start?

ORLANDO – As we get ready to head to the Happiest Place on Earth – the Disney campus (it’s a CAMPUS! not a bubble) – for the NBA restart, one of your first thoughts turns to, 'What the heck am I going to pack for this odyssey which could…will…last nearly 100 days?'

Yes, I’m packing with the mindset we will be gone from early July to mid-October when the NBA Finals will be played. Glass Half Full!

Despite living approximately 30 minutes away from Disney, it will feel like the other side of the world. But hey, let’s be real, there are way worse places to be quarantined. The NBA and Disney have done an amazing job in preparing for the 22-team NBA restart. Hats off to them!

During a typical NBA season, your toughest packing challenge is usually a 10-14 day West Coast trip where you will hit hot and cold cities. Sweaters and shorts. That’s hard. :) This is a different animal. As a side note, I did get a kick out of seven-footer Nikola Vucevic explaining his traditional NBA trip packing and noting that he has to always worry about how much space his 3XL clothes and size 16 shoes take up. I don’t have that problem and never really thought about a big clothes dilemma.

For the record, I am bringing two bags, a briefcase and, maybe, my golf clubs (Ok, I’m bringing my golf clubs). The dress code is relaxed which makes this pack much easier. And it's about 100 degrees outside, so no sweaters.

While my glass is half full in regard to packing, a special commendation goes to our amazing support staff.

Equipment Manager extraordinaire Jacob Diamond and our human performance team packed 80 bags, 20 trunks and an entire weight room which will be the Orlando Magic’s personal gym at the team hotel.

Packed for each player are three different uniforms, four sets of practice gear, four pairs of shoes, and an endless supply of shirts, shorts, socks, compression sleeves and assorted apparel, head bands, face coverings made from repurposed jerseys, various toiletries and 16 regulation basketballs.

We all miss sports in this most unprecedented time. We understand we have the ability to make a difference by keeping important conversations going. We are packed and ready for take-off.

