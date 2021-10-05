Orlando Magic Exercise Team Options on Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton and Chuma Okeke

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have exercised their third-year team options on guard Cole Anthony, guard R.J. Hampton and forward Chuma Okeke, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed. Anthony, Hampton and Okeke are now signed through the 2022-23 season.

Anthony (6’3”, 190, 5/15/00) appeared in 47 games (34 starts) last season during his rookie campaign with Orlando, averaging 12.9 ppg., 4.7 rpg. and 4.1 apg. in 27.1 minpg., while shooting .832 (109-131) from the free throw line. He ranked among all NBA rookies in scoring (4th), rebounding (T-7th), assists (4th), free throw percentage (5th) and minutes played (9th). Anthony led (or tied) the team in scoring six times, in rebounding three times and in assists a team-high 18 times. He scored in double figures 32 times, 20+ points four times and 30+ points once, including a career-high 37 points on May 16 @ Chicago.

Anthony was originally selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft by Orlando.

Hampton (6’6”, 190, 2/7/01) played in 51 games (one start) last season during his rookie campaign with both Denver and Orlando, averaging 6.9 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 1.7 apg. in 17.4 minpg. He ranked among all NBA rookies in rebounding (T-16th). After being acquired by Orlando on Mar. 25, Hampton played in 26 games (one start) with the Magic, averaging 11.2 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 2.8 apg. in 25.2 minpg. He led (or tied) the Magic in scoring three times, in rebounding twice and in assists five times. Hampton scored in double figures 16 times (all with Orlando), including a career-high 19 points on May 9 vs. Minnesota, had 10+ rebounds three times, including a career-high 11 rebounds on May 14 @ Philadelphia, and dished out 10+ assists once – a career-high 10 assists on May 3 @ Detroit. He also had three double-doubles

Hampton was originally selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft by Milwaukee. His draft rights were traded from Milwaukee as part of a four-team, nine-player deal to Denver on Nov. 23, 2020. Hampton was acquired by the Magic from Denver along with Gary Harris and a future first round draft pick in exchange for Gary Clark and Aaron Gordon on Mar. 25, 2021.

Okeke (6’8”, 235, 8/18/98) appeared in 45 games (19 starts) last season during his rookie campaign with Orlando, averaging 7.8 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 2.2 apg. and 1.07 stlpg. in 25.2 minpg. He ranked among all NBA rookies in scoring (17th), rebounding (14th), assists (T-14th) and steals (6th). Okeke led (or tied) the team in scoring four times and in assists six times. He scored in double figures 13 times and 20+ points once, including a career-high 22 points on Mar. 26 vs. Portland, and had 10+ rebounds once – a career-high 10 rebounds on Apr. 1 @ New Orleans.

Okeke was originally selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Orlando.