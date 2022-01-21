Five Central Florida Nonprofits Recognized by DeVos Family as Part of 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative

ORLANDO – As part of its 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative, the DeVos family and Orlando Magic today announced five additional nonprofit honorees from the Central Florida community. Each organization will receive funding from the DeVos Family Foundation and be recognized at an Orlando Magic game. Future recipients will be announced later this year and recognized throughout the 2021-2022 and 2022-23 seasons.

Nonprofit honorees announced today include:

Dress for Success Greater Orlando ($10,000) – Empowers disadvantaged women to achieve economic independence by providing professional attire, a network of support, and the career development tools to help them thrive. DFS Greater Orlando was featured at the Jan. 9 Magic game.

Elevate Orlando ($60,000) – Provides accredited classes, one-on-one mentoring, hands-on adventure activities, and college and career planning support for urban youth in Orange County public schools to equip them to graduate high school with a plan to thrive. Elevate will be featured at today’s Jan. 21 Magic game.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County ($300,000) –Helps low-income families attain homeownership and build wealth, breaking the cycle at generational poverty. Funding will enable Habitat to construct two homes and provide additional services. Habitat was featured at the Dec. 23 Magic game.

New Image Youth Center ($90,000) – Located just blocks away from the Amway Center, New Image Youth Center provides a range of year-round services through after-school and summer programs for Parramore students. NIYC was featured at the Dec. 15 Magic game.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida ($300,000) – Distributes emergency food to local nonprofits and community members and offers job training for under-resourced adults. Second Harvest was featured at the Jan. 5 Magic game.

“We’re eager to come alongside community leaders doing impactful work, providing financial support as well as an opportunity to shine a light on the great things these nonprofits do on a daily basis,” Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said. “Thank you to these five organizations and their staffs. Each day you make a meaningful difference to the Central Florida community.”

The donations are part of the DeVos family’s effort to contribute a total of $3 million to 30 area nonprofit organizations over the next 18 months through its 30 Grants Initiative, which seeks to invest in people and projects impacting youth, essential needs for families, and community enrichment across Central Florida.

The DeVos family purchased the Magic in 1991 and 30 years later, in 2021, announced the 30 Grants for 30 Years initiative. More information on the initiative can be found at www.nba.com/magic/community/devos-family-foundation

ABOUT THE ORLANDO MAGIC

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family’s ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $26 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 31 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the 2021 G League champion Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming, of the NBA 2K League, which began play in the spring of 2018. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year. For ticket information log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

ABOUT THE DEVOS FAMILY FOUNDATION

The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) is a collaborative effort between the second and third generations of the Rich and Helen DeVos family. DVFF supports strategic projects and initiatives that impact the community, empower individuals to reach their full potential, and catalyze change. DVFF has a particular interest in programs that promote the healthy growth of children and families, provide every individual with pathways to opportunities, and foster thriving communities for people to live, work, and play. DVFF strives for impact through partnerships and funding primarily in West Michigan and Central Florida. For more information, please visit devosfamilyfoundation.org.