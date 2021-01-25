DeVos Family, Orlando Magic and AdventHealth Announce Enhanced Partnership Highlighted By New State-of-the-Art Downtown Training and Destination Sports Medicine Center

ORLANDO -- The DeVos Family, Orlando Magic and AdventHealth are pleased to announce an enhanced, multiyear partnership that brings a new downtown state-of-the-art training center for the Orlando Magic, and also a destination sports medicine center to Central Florida.

The AdventHealth Training Center, a 130,000-square-foot facility located on a nearly four-acre site at South Division Avenue and West Central Boulevard, will be the practice and training home to the Orlando Magic. The site is one block from the Amway Center.

Together, AdventHealth and the Orlando Magic are building an innovative health and wellness model that brings whole-person medicine, science and research together to optimize sports performance, and then bring those learnings to the broader community.

AdventHealth is a “Champion of the Community” partner of the Orlando Magic, and has been a partner for more than 30 years. Magic “Champion of the Community” partners represent organizations that are committed to improving the lives of all Central Floridians.

“Our hope is that this facility is even more than a world-class training center and becomes a true ‘win-win’ for the community and the team,” said Dan DeVos, chairman of the Orlando Magic. “We’re dedicated to two things – building a championship organization for the long-term and being an accountable and invested community partner with local residents. Health and wellness are so important to all of us and we’re eager to see this center contribute to meaningful outcomes on and off the court.”

AdventHealth physicians and clinical leaders are working with the Orlando Magic to create a unique medical and wellness model for players that brings all elements of health together to optimize performance, reduce injuries and extend career longevity on the court. The organizations are bringing top physicians, sports performance experts and researchers together to bring patients a wholistic focus that includes areas such as digestive health, nutrition, mental health and sleep, in addition to more traditional areas like orthopedics and primary care.

The goal is to establish new standards of care that can be applied to athletes of all ages and stages – from youth sports players to weekend warriors to the pros.

“The Orlando Magic organization is thrilled to broaden its longstanding partnership with AdventHealth. Their commitment to clinical excellence, advancing medicine and improving the health of our players and entire community is unrivalled,” said Alex Martins, CEO of the Orlando Magic. “This best-in-class training center will provide Magic players, coaches and our human performance staff with the resources and technology necessary to excel in an increasingly competitive NBA landscape. This facility, combined with the unique care model we’re developing together, will make an immense difference for our players.”

Construction is underway on the new AdventHealth Training Center and medical complex. The $70 million facility marks the latest investment in the Parramore community and is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022.

The AdventHealth Training Center will provide the Magic team: two state-of-the-art basketball courts for practice; expanded strength and conditioning, training and recovery facilities; aquatic spaces, including for physical therapy and hydrotherapy; sports science and nutrition facilities; and cutting-edge audio-video and imaging technology.

AdventHealth’s 33,300-square-foot medical center – designed for elite athletes, as well as youth athletes and weekend warriors – will provide world-class, multi-discipline medicine with a focus on whole-person health and sports science. Services will include orthopedics, primary care, sports medicine, imaging, rehabilitation and sports performance. Patients will also have access to AdventHealth’s network of sports-trained gastroenterologists, cardiologists, sleep, psychology and nutrition experts.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Orlando Magic and are developing a health model that has the potential to not only revolutionize how we care for our professional athletes, but also apply those learnings to our larger community,” said Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Health and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle has never been more important than it is today. We look forward to building this program with the Magic and providing this world-class destination sports medicine center for our broader community.”

The Magic and AdventHealth are committed to working with minority-owned and-women-owned local businesses to provide job opportunities during construction. The facility has been designed by HOK, with Balfour Beatty servicing as the construction manager.

Today, AdventHealth and the Magic also announce Healthcare Heroes Night to honor, recognize and thank health care workers for taking care of all Central Floridians throughout the COVID pandemic and beyond. The Healthcare Heroes Night program will include tickets to home games for health care workers throughout the remainder of the 2020-'21 season along with in-game recognition.

ABOUT THE ORLANDO MAGIC

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. The Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships, earning seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of grants, sponsorships of events, donated tickets, and autographed merchandise. Community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $25 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 29 years. The Magic’s other entities include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, which began play in the 2017-18 season in nearby Lakeland, Fla.; the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning; and Magic Gaming of the NBA 2K League, which began play in the spring of 2018. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year. Tickets for the 2020-21 regular season will be made to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information log on to Orlandomagic.com/tickets call 407-89-MAGIC.

ABOUT ADVENTHEALTH – CENTRAL FLORIDA

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, see more than 3.4 million patient visits annually. The division’s flagship campus — AdventHealth Orlando — boasts internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties. AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio with more than 500 clinical trials in progress. The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida’s economy. AdventHealth is proud to partner with the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Daytona International Speedway and Run Disney. Learn more about the Central Florida Division on our Newsroom.