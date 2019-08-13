Orlando Magic Dedicate Basketball Court to the Late Rich and Helen DeVos

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic will dedicate its home court at Amway Center to its late Senior Chairman, Rich DeVos and his late wife, Helen DeVos, who passed away on Sept. 6, 2018 at the age of 92 and Oct. 18, 2017 at the age of 90, respectively. The Magic's home parquet will permanently feature a "Rich and Helen DeVos Court" memorial insignia.

“What a perfect way to honor all that Mr. and Mrs. DeVos brought to the Orlando Magic organization and the Central Florida community," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "From the beginning Mr. and Mrs. DeVos’ vision was that the team and organization would serve as a platform to improve the Central Florida community. That legacy will certainly live on, both in the Orlando Magic's community efforts and philanthropic contributions, as well as in the way we strive to play the game with passion, a strong work ethic and integrity, while also bringing people together from all walks of life. Our court will now forever commemorate Mr. and Mrs. DeVos who made that vision a reality."

The DeVos family purchased the Orlando Magic in September of 1991. At that time, family head Rich DeVos stated that the DeVos family is simply the team’s current caretaker, making it clear that the real owners of the NBA franchise would continue to be the Central Florida community and the loyal Magic fans.

Since purchasing the team, the franchise has won six division championships (Atlantic Division: 1994-95, 1995-96; Southeast Division: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2018-19), two Eastern Conference titles (1994-95, 2008-09) and had seven 50-win seasons, including a franchise-record 60 victories in 1995-96. The Magic have advanced to the playoffs 15 times during that span, while finishing with a .500 record or better in 17 of the last 27 seasons. The acquisition and operation of the Magic has always been a family affair, involving the late Rich and Helen, and their four children and spouses: Dick and Betsy DeVos, Dan and Pamella DeVos, Cheri DeVos, and Doug and Maria DeVos.