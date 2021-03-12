Orlando Magic Continue Women's History Month Celebration with In-Game Activities on March 14

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic invite all Central Floridians and beyond to Walk With Us as the team celebrates March as Women's History Month with a variety of activities, including Sunday, March 14 when the Magic host the Miami Heat, tip-off at 7 p.m. During the game, the Magic will recognize and honor the many accomplishments and contributions of women in sports, business and government. The night will also include recognition of Central Florida women in government, women-owned businesses; a featured retail item of the game - a Gamechang(HER) T-shirt available at the Magic team shop; an OMYF auction featuring commemorative items in honor of Women's History Month; and Social Justice Game Changer, Kellie Parkin (executive director of The Pride Chamber) will be recognized.

The Women's History Month celebration will continue with multiple activities including a Tech Sassy Girlz presents Cool Careers in STEM podcast and webinar featuring Magic guest speakers discussing their STEM-related careers to youth. The Magic will also hold a staff clothing drive through the team's Magic Volunteer Program (MVP) which will benefit the Dress for Success organization. The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The month will culminate with the Inaugural Gamechang(HER) Empowerment & Leadership Virtual Summit presented by XYMOPrint.

The Inaugural Gamechang(HER) Empowerment & Leadership Virtual Summit presented by XYMOPrint will be held on March 30 and March 31 from 10 a.m. – noon. All Magic Loyal Blue members, staff, fans, community and team partners are invited to join. The summit will feature keynote speaker Katrina Adams, former USTA chairman and president. In addition, there will be three panel segments with a variety of themes including Shattered Glass, Empower(HER), and Playmake(HER).

The Shattered Glass panel will highlight women in leadership from various industries who broke numerous glass ceilings to reach their current position. The discussion will be centered around their unique experiences and provide inspiration for future female leaders. The session will feature moderator Monica May (Monica May Communications), and a variety of women leaders from politics, sports and entertainment.

The second panel, Empower(HER), will feature women executives from our Orlando Magic global partners across multiple industries. The discussion will be centered around leadership lessons, the importance of mentorship and providing inspiration for other leaders and future leaders.

The third and final panel of the summit, Playmake(HER), will bring together women executives from professional sports organizations across Florida. The panel discussion will highlight the unique journey that the panelists have had within the sports industry and the wisdom they have learned along the way.

The Magic celebrate diversity and embrace its many characteristics and the value it brings to both business and community—understanding what can be accomplished when everyone works together to achieve legendary moments. The Magic are committed to creating an environment in which employees, community partners and fans feel welcome, valued and appreciated.

Fans can join the Women's History Month in-game celebration on March 14 by visiting https://www.nba.com/magic/schedule/home. For more information on the Women's History Month celebration please visit www.OrlandoMagic.com/walk-with-us.