Orlando Magic Continue to Aid Those Impacted by COVID-19

- With the Coronavirus creating unprecedented times, the Orlando Magic continued to lend a helping hand Thursday.

Point guard D.J. Augustin became the latest Magic player to offer aid, as he made a financial dona-tion to Krewe of Red Beans in his hometown of New Orleans, which delivers food from NOLA res-taurants to frontline healthcare workers. New Orleans holds a special place in Augustin’s heart after his family was forced from their home while he was in high school due to Hurricane Katrina. Augus-tin asked others to follow in his footsteps by going to www.redbeansparade.com.

Also Thursday, Aaron Gordon followed up his Wednesday contribution to feed homeless children in the Orange County, Fla. public school system with a donation to My New Red Shoes in his hometown, the Bay area of California. My New Red Shoes, www.mynewredshoes.org, provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothing to children in-need.

Earlier in the week, Jonathan Isaac invested in a program with his local church, J.U.M.P Ministries, to feed children under the age of 18. His www.ProjectLifeNow.org effort will continue through the pandemic’s duration.

The owners of the Magic, the DeVos family, pledged up to $2 million to assist Amway Center hourly workers for lost games due to the suspension of the NBA season.

Magic centers Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba added additional funds for the workers.