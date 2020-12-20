Cole Anthony's Top Five Preseason Plays

ORLANDO -- If the Orlando Magic were elated when they selected Cole Anthony with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, they have to be even more ecstatic now.

Despite having no summer league, a truncated training camp, and a four-game preseason schedule, the University of North Carolina alum has already displayed the characteristics that made him such an enticing prospect.

He’s impressed coaches with his work ethic, teammates with his tenacity, fans with his tough shot taking and making, and all the above with his clear love for the game.

With a stellar preseason under his belt, let’s take a look back at the rookie floor general's top five plays from his first four games of NBA action:

5) Confident, Not Cocky

The call by Hawks play-by-play voice Bob Rathbun hits the nail on the head: “Cole Anthony, not bashful at all.” There’s a natural trepidation for most rookies entering the league, especially on teams with established veterans that are coming off consecutive postseason appearances. But despite taking the court under those circumstances, Anthony has shown no fear. On this play, a step-back three after looking to penetrate against the Atlanta Hawks, the 6-foot-3 guard flashes his quick release and ability to strike from distance. Even more impressive is that he was willing to take the shot in a tight contest in the fourth quarter and make it over Hawks center Clint Capela, who is 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

4) Cole the Competitor

One of the elements that impressed the Magic the most about Anthony in the pre-draft process was his uber-competitiveness. At every level whether at high school, USA basketball, Nike summer events, showcase tournaments, or college, Anthony desired to play against the toughest competition possible. In his first two exhibition games against the Hawks, Anthony was able to continue in that tradition by seeing some action against Trae Young. And true to his scouting profile, Orlando’s prized pick flashes his pesky on-the-ball defense and commitment to both ends of the floor. On this play, Anthony stays in front of Atlanta’s All-Star guard – no easy task – disrupts his dribble, knocks the ball away, and then dives on the court to secure the rock while drawing a foul in the process. Any time Anthony steps on the court, he’s coming to play, and that was evident here.

3) Driving and Dishing

Magic Head Steve Clifford often talks about the importance of player penetration and the benefit of utilizing drive-and-kicks within the framework of Orlando’s offense. Anthony has shown that’s an attribute he can consistently bring when he takes the floor. While there were a number of situations where the dynamic combo guard found his teammates for open threes after attacking the rack, this one stood out the most. Slicing and dicing through the heart of Charlotte’s defense, Anthony recognizes on this play the approaching help defenders, utilizes his court vision and makes a nifty dish to a cutting Michael Carter-Williams for the AND-1 finish. He’s far from a guard who plays with blinders on as some so-called “draft analysts” would have you believe.

2) Crafty Cole

While he has some explosion and athleticism to his game, even more impressive is his craftiness. Although this could be considered cheating, I’m combining three different plays in this category that show the depth of his bag of tricks.

On the first play, Anthony makes Brandon Goodwin look foolish with a drive, followed by a behind-the-back crossover into a step-back jumper. Goodwin hits the floor, while Anthony hits the shot.

On the next two plays, we get to see Anthony take it to LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. The two have been hyper-analyzed and compared to each other for years, but until this preseason they had never played against one another or even met, despite being extremely friendly over social media. While both are showing signs of having bright futures in the league, Anthony got the best of Ball in their first two head-to-head matchups and got the better of him on these two plays here.

On the first, Anthony hits Ball with a head fake into a crossover, drives to the hoop and finishes high off the glass. On the next, Anthony goes downhill and puts Ball in the spin cycle with an amazing AND-1 finish. It’s clear, the Tar Heel alum is going to be giving opposing defenders fits for years to come.

1) Cole-Blooded

On his way to the NBA, Anthony racked up a number of accolades.

As a member of the U18 USA National Team, he earned All-Tournament honors at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championships and led Team USA in scoring at the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit.

As a high school senior, Anthony was named to the 2019 USA Today First Team All-America and the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. He was the Most Valuable Player of both the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game and the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic.

In his first college game, Anthony immediately drew additional national attention, setting an ACC freshman and UNC all-time debut scoring record with 34 points in UNC’s 76-65 win over Notre Dame. He also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in the contest matching an all-time best by a Tar Heels point guard. Despite battling through injuries in his freshman season at UNC, he led the Tar Heels in scoring and had the second-highest scoring average for a freshman in school history.

So, should we be surprised that the fearless New York native closed out his inaugural preseason with a clutch go-ahead bucket and subsequent game-sealing free throws? No, but it’s evidence that his track record is carrying over to the NBA level.

With the game on the line and 13.9 seconds left on the clock, Anthony goes right into the teeth of the Hornets defense and puts up a perfectly placed floater that falls to give the Magic a 118-117 lead. It brought the limited fans allowed in Amway Center to their feet and prompted “Rookie of the Year” chants from those in attendance. While that’s obviously a race that’s far, far, far too early to predict, it’s clear to see why Magic fans – both in the building and on social media – are so eagerly anticipating Anthony’s regular season debut on Wednesday against the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat.