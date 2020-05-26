Orlando Magic Classic Replays Continue on Fox Sports Florida With 2009 Eastern Conference Finals

- FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced start times this week for new classic replays from the 2009 NBA Playoffs. Starting tonight at 6:30 p.m. with Game 1 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals, Magic fans can tune in throughout the week to watch Orlando battle the Cleveland Cavaliers. Classic replays will be televised on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Magic Classic Saturday’ on FOX Sports Florida, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

FOX SPORTS FLORIDA MAGIC CLASSIC WINS SCHEDULE