Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Familiar faces in new places will be the theme of the Orlando Magic’s road matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

For the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two future first-round picks, the Magic (17-37) will go head-to-head with the Bulls (22-31) at 8 p.m. ET.

“I’m going to approach it as another game,” Carter explained. “With it being so recent, I’m going to have a certain chip on my shoulder, of course. I’m a competitor, so I’m going to go in, play my game, and like I said before, help my team win.”

Both teams have undergone a period of adjustment since the trade. Orlando is 2-8 since dealing away Vucevic, who spent nine seasons with the squad, while Chicago is 3-7 and still searching to find its defensive rhythm with its new pieces. As much as it is an adjustment for the teams, all the players involved are still trying to get their footing with their new squads amidst a truncated season that doesn’t allow for much practice time or off days to get acclimated with new surroundings.

“It will definitely be special and weird for me at the same time,” Vucevic explained. “Obviously, a team I spent a lot of years with. There’s been a lot of changes, but there are some players that I’ve played for years with (and) the coaching staff. It’ll be weird to see me in a Bulls jersey playing against the Magic jersey. I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be fun at the same time to see those guys, play against them, and compete.”

Vucevic’s impact in Orlando can’t be understated. His evolution as a player was instrumental in assisting the organization end a six-season playoff drought and subsequently reach the postseason for two straight seasons.

“My time in Orlando was very special to me,” Vucevic added. “I came there as a kid and left nine years later. What I’m really most proud of is the last couple years because we went through a lot. We went through a rebuild, and then a rebuild kind of again, and then we finally made the playoffs two years in a row and I was able to become a two-time All-Star. So, those things will always be special for me that I was able to achieve that with the Magic.”

His legacy with the Magic still lives on. Young players like rookie Chuma Okeke and promising young center Mo Bamba have expressed on multiple occasions their appreciation for the example Vooch set both on and off the court.

“Vooch was one of the people that showed me and helped me out with the plays when I first got here,” Okeke said. “(He told) me basically how to do the things that he does, like a vet does. Just to look at him and follow his footsteps, both off the court and also on the court, how he carries himself, how he works, how he comes in the gym on off days, and lifts on off days. Just looking at that stuff and seeing how the ways he prepares himself for game days, it translates to the games and you can see it by the numbers he puts up.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully fans will remember me as somebody that always played hard, competed, and gave his best. And hopefully, they will remember my legacy there as something good. For sure, it was a very special time for me and something I will always remember. Orlando will always be like home for me. Definitely, a lot of great things happened there for me. At least now, I can talk about it without crying, (laughter) which is not bad. It’s a step forward.” Vucevic on his legacy with the Magic.

INJURY UPDATE: For Orlando, Okeke's minutes will be limited due to a sore right hip, but he will start alongside Michael Carter-Williams, Gary Harris, James Ennis III and Carter.

Bamba (left hip contusion), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Porter (left foot pain) are out.

For Chicago, Garrett Temple (strained right hamstring) is probable.

KEY STAT: The Magic signed free agent forward Donta Hall to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Hall played in 12 games this season with both Ignite and Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, averaging 10.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the University of Alabama alum appeared in nine combined games with both the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets, averaging 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by the legendary Chuck Swirsky. Swirsky is in his 13th season as the Bulls radio play-by-play announcer and his 23rd season broadcasting games in the NBA. Swirsky also delivers an in-season column on Bulls.com and is inducted into three Halls of Fame: Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the WGN Walk of Fame. He was kind enough to take the time and provide his insight on the state of the Bulls.

Savage: “Nikola Vucevic has played ten games with the Bulls now. How has he fit in and what have you seen from Vooch during his time in Chicago?”

Swirsky: “Number one, I have to preface this because I’m not around the team on a daily basis. We do not travel. But everything we’re hearing from his teammates via Zoom calls and from the head coach, Billy Donovan, he has fit in so well. He is extremely well liked and well respected, which doesn’t surprise me based on everything we heard from Orlando, even prior to the trade about what a great guy he was and how he fit in with his teammates in Orlando. He’s doing the same thing in Chicago. We’re talking about a highly intelligent man, who has adapted well considering that when the trade was made, the Bulls were ready to start nine out of ten on the road. So, he’s run pick-and-roll, pick-and-pop, he’s gone to the rim on dives, he’s done the mid-range, and he’s shot the three. Everything is as advertised (in terms of) what he could bring to the Bulls. He’s accomplished that considering he’s still getting to know the system and the system is still getting to know him.”

Savage: “From watching the Bulls from a distance – I know a lot of teams that made trades are dealing with this right now – it seems like they’re still trying to figure it out on the defensive end. How do you see that coming together and how crucial is that for this team moving forward?”

Swirsky: “It’s extremely crucial. Yet, this is not an excuse, this is the truth. They have had zero down time for practice, just like every team in the league. Practice is like an afterthought now. The Bulls are playing every other day. Orlando will be the first of three games in four nights. The Bulls just finished five games in seven nights. These games, all of a sudden, one game turns into three, three turns into five, five turns into nine, and the players are at times, I’m looking at them and I’m saying to myself, ‘these guys are running on fumes.’ My admiration goes out to players and coaching staffs around the NBA for keeping these players mentally locked in, doing their very best with strength and conditioning, with trainers and nutritionists, to keep these players as fresh as they can. From a defensive standpoint, I think it’s a new system for Vooch and once you bring a player, who’s seen significant time in a major trade, it’s just not that player we’re talking about, it’s the four or six or seven players, he’s going to play with in a rotation. So, they want to find out from a defensive standpoint are you coming over to shade on a double? Where is your weak-side help? How are your communication skills? When you grab the rebound, are you the outlet passer on the wing or do you go mid-court? All these things players learn and they’re doing it, Dan, on the fly. So, what I’ve been able to assess over ten games is that it’s a work in progress and it will take time. We really may not see the benefits of this trade until next year with training camp. But I do believe that this trade is going to benefit both clubs. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. I don’t think GMs sit in a conference room after a trade and say, ‘we got the best of this deal.’ I think there’s so much respect for GMs and the admiration they have for one another. This was a trade the Bulls really needed to make, and this was a trade Orlando really needed to make. Again, it helps out both teams.”

Savage: “Looking at the deal one more time. Chicago made it, in part, to pair Vooch with Zach LaVine and create a nice combo there. How have those two operated, especially on the offensive end, together?”

Swirsky: “On offense, it’s been wonderful. Zach has been a facilitator and, as you know, I think one of Vooch’s greatest assets is his ability to run an offense at the top of the circle. I think that he’s a really gifted passer. He’s very crafty and his rolls to the rim are strong and decisive. He can finish around the hoop. He loves that little jump hook on the block, and no one can stop it, and they know it’s coming. I just think that it’s really wonderful to see in ten games how these two All-Stars have clicked. They’re very unselfish. There’s a lot of respect that the two have for one another. There are no ego issues here. I give Zach a lot of credit because Zach, once we made that trade, was the first to acknowledge, ‘hey, I always wanted to play with a really skilled big,’ and these players are hard to come by. They’re represented by the same agency, so I think they were already kind of galvanizing. To Orlando’s credit, they kept Vooch in the loop of what was going on. This trade did not come out of the blue. Once the players kind of exhaled a little bit from understanding that this trade was happening and that it did go down, I think that it benefited both.”