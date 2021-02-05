Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Frank Mason III will make his Orlando Magic debut on Friday when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET for the first contest of two straight meetings between the squads on back-to-back nights at Amway Center.

The Magic are hoping that the University of Kansas alum, who officially signed a two-way deal on Wednesday, can provide an additional scoring punch and added backcourt experience to a second unit that’s struggled since point guard Markelle Fultz went down with a season-ending injury and rookie Cole Anthony was elevated to the starting lineup.

“In our situation, he’ll be playing big minutes here in these two games this weekend,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford explained. “He did a good job in practice (on Thursday). He’s played quite a bit of NBA basketball particularly two years ago in Sacramento (and) I’ve talked to other people who’ve coached him who really like him.”

Mason was originally selected in the second round, 34th overall, of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Kings. The 5-foot-11 floor general has played in 99 career NBA regular season games with Sacramento and Milwaukee, averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.

He was named the 2019-20 G League MVP after playing in 23 games with the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 26.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

“It’s great,” Mason said. “This league is all about opportunity (and) I’m blessed to be able to step right into an opportunity to come in to play the backup point guard position. I’m just looking to be successful and do whatever the team needs me to do so we can get wins.”

The Magic (8-14) can desperately use a jolt of energy after going 2-12 in their last 14 games. They hope that Wednesday’s much-needed off day and Thursday’s practice session will help rejuvenate their squad as they prepare for two straight contests against a Bulls (8-12) team that ranks top eight in the NBA in points (114.8) and assists (26.1) per game as well as effective field goal percentage (55.4 percent).

“I thought we had a good spirit today,” Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier said after the team’s practice session. “And it felt good to practice and work on our stuff. We need to be on the same page collectively defensively and offensively. That’s what we needed and hopefully (against the Bulls) we can take a step.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I definitely do believe (I can provide a boost). I’m very confident that I can be a spark on the defensive and offensive end. I’m looking forward to getting out there.” – Mason, who will wear No. 15 with the Magic.

KEY STAT: The bright spot from the Magic’s loss to the Raptors on Tuesday was the return of rookie Chuma Okeke, who missed the prior 16 games with a bone bruise in his left knee. The University of Auburn alum fired off a career-best 10 points while going 4-for-5 from the floor in 15 minutes of action.

“I just want to make everybody around me better,” Okeke said. “Getting better each game and just bring effort and energy on the defensive end, offensive end, however I can as a teammate.”

INJURY UPDATE: Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation) and Michael Carter-Williams (sprained left foot) are both listed as out for Friday’s game against the Bulls, but Clifford did provide updates on their status after Thursday’s practice session.

“Chief (Aminu) has (made progress) and we feel like he’s a lot closer,” Clifford explained. “I think MCW, since his setback, he’s still got some things to do, but (Director of High Performance) Lindsay (Winninger) feels a lot better about where Chief is at and we’re hopeful that he may be able to play on the West Coast trip.”

Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain), Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are also all listed as out. Karim Mane (G League/two-way) is also not available.

For the Bulls, Otto Porter Jr. (back spasms) is doubtful, while Wendell Carter Jr. (right quadricep contusion), Devon Dotson (G League), and Adam Mokoka (not with team) are all out.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by the legendary Chuck Swirsky. Swirsky is in his 13th season as the Bulls radio play-by-play announcer and his 23rd season broadcasting games in the NBA. Swirsky also contributes an in-season column on Bulls.com and is inducted into three Halls of Fame: Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the WGN Walk of Fame. He was generous enough to take the time and provide his insight on the state of the Bulls.

Savage: “For Magic fans who haven’t watched the Bulls as closely, what have been some of the strengths of this team to start the season?”

Swirsky: “The first thing we have to address when we look at the Bulls is the head coach Billy Donovan. He’s done a magnificent job putting players in the right place to succeed. And, this is a work in progress, but every player on the Bulls has improved from a year ago in large part because of the coaching of Billy and his staff. That’s number one. Number two is that these players, the chemistry is outstanding. They are starting the youngest player in the NBA in Patrick Williams out of Florida State, as you know. He’s brought strength. He has a great handle to the rim. He’s defensively tremendous. When you add Williams along with (Zach) LaVine, (Coby) White, (Lauri) Markkanen, that entire group, I think the future is very bright. Obviously, Wendell Carter Jr. is out and they’re going to miss him terribly because off what he gives the ball club on a nightly basis. I would just say team chemistry, the addition of Williams, the addition of (Garrett) Temple coming off the bench, and the coaching of Billy Donovan have been outstanding.

I think it’s important to also recognize that ownership and management did an outstanding job in the offseason. Not only with the hiring of Billy Donovan, but also the player development staff. They’ve increased numbers with some really quality people, and I think it’s going to bode well not only for this season, but for seasons to come with the Bulls. I give (Bulls President and COO) Michael Reinsdorf a lot of credit for hiring (Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations) Arturas Karnisovas and (General Manager) Marc Eversley, in turn hiring Billy Donovan. I think that was truly the first step with the Bulls. They are rejuvenated now and this fanbase has really come to life anticipating great days ahead.”

Savage: “We just got done talking to Steve Clifford and one of the things he spoke about was how impressed he’s been with Billy Donovan’s flexibility as a coach, and that he's running some stuff differently than some of his past teams with the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to maximize his personnel in Chicago. What would you say are some of the defining characteristics of this Bulls team?”

Swirsky: “Tons of ball movement, screens, the ball does not stick in the hands of one player. Zach LaVine has not only become a great scorer – as we all knew that to be the case, really when he came into the league with Minnesota – but you’re looking at LaVine now as a facilitator. Markkanen is moving around the floor. He’s attacking the rim, very aggressive going to the basket. Thaddeus Young has been incredible coming off the bench. With the absence of Carter, Young has been playing the five. They’ve gone small. Thaddeus is posting up. He has flirted with three triple-doubles in a row. Just the way the whole system flows from an offensive standpoint has been great.”

Savage: “One thing I’ve noticed about this Bulls team in watching them this season is they seem to be very versatile playing bigger at times and at times as you’ve mentioned playing smaller with Young at the five. Have you seen that element and how are the Bulls utilizing personnel in that way?”

Swirsky: “Billy Donovan, number one, he has put players in the right position. But one thing about Billy is he’s utilizing the players’ strengths. When he’s looking at the new-age NBA when teams are going small ball, he can play small ball. When he needs to go big, when everyone is healthy, he can go big. (Daniel) Gafford right now is starting. Gafford is a rim protector and a shot blocker. Thaddeus comes in for him. You look at the depth right now of the Bulls and they’ve got some really quality players. I’m not sure Otto Porter Jr. is going to play on Friday because of a back situation. But in terms of how Billy has utilized, especially if you go right down the list, and you look at the players, every one of these players – I think I said this – has gotten better. They’ve gotten better because Billy Donovan has put these players in a position whether it’s Markkanen, Williams, LaVine, White, Young, Temple, Denzel Valentine has come to life along with (Tomáš) Satoranský. I think what Billy has done is he’s playing small, if he has to play big, he’ll play big, but I again come back to coaching. And coaching is important in the NBA and the Bulls have a great one. They really do.”