Magic vs. Hornets Game Preview: Anthony vs. Ball One of Many Matchups to Watch

ORLANDO -- The two have been hyper-analyzed, compared and ranked against one another for years. But until Thursday night, they had never gone head-to-head in a basketball game or even met in person for that matter.

Cole Anthony and LaMelo Ball – both members of the 2020 NBA Draft class – now will face one another for a second straight game as the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets conclude their respective preseasons on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

“People have been talking about us, we’ve been in the same class, they’ve been talking about us playing for years now,” Anthony explained. “I’m just happy I finally got to match up with him. We weren’t the two headliners coming in, but it was fun to be able to get out there (and compete).”

Anthony, who was selected by Orlando with the No. 15 overall pick, flashed the high-octane scoring output that made him such a highly touted recruit, notching 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes of action. He knocked down three of his four 3-point attempts and finished 4-for-7 from the floor overall.

“He doesn’t back down from anything,” Terrence Ross said of the Magic rookie. He’s going to take it to you every time he has it. Especially for a lot of younger guys that mentality is a little harder to teach, especially when they get into the NBA and they see all these older guys and the guys they’ve been watching forever. He has that mentality that he’s just going to go at you. That’s valuable in our league.”

Ball, who was drafted by Charlotte with the No. 3 overall selection, was equally impressive. He posted 18 points and five assists, while going 4-for-9 from distance and 7-for-17 from the field.

“We’ve been real cool, real cordial, real friendly, and it’s always been love on social media, but that’s the first time we’ve met in person,” Anthony said of Ball. “Nothing but love for him. He’s super talented and I can’t wait to play against him on Saturday.”

That will just be one of the matchups to watch in the final tune up before the regular season for both teams. In this contest, Orlando is certainly hoping to flash the defensive tenacity that’s been a calling card for a franchise that’s reached the postseason for two consecutive seasons.

“We’ve played very well defensively when we have the right attitude,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford explained. “Guys can’t take defense for granted, and on the other hand, sometimes I think our guys don’t have enough ego about what a good defensive team we’re capable of being. That’s what we talked about today about getting our Magic defense back to the level that we need it to be.”

Orlando will without a doubt look to limit a Charlotte offense that scored 123 points on Thursday. As Hornets.com Sam Perley pointed out (we’ll hear more from him later), Charlotte scored 123-plus points just once in a non-overtime game last season (three times overall).

“Playing good defense, playing Magic defense, which we didn’t do last game,” said Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier of what he’d like to accomplish in the final preseason matchup. “I would definitely want us to play a really good, intense game for forty-eight minutes.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was great. I love those guys. I played with them for a couple of years and we built relationships that will probably last a lifetime. Those guys still call me, not every day, but every other day, every other week to check in on me. I still check in on those guys. They’re like my brothers, so seeing those guys and playing against those guys last night after we spent probably the whole quarantine going at each other’s necks (laughs), it was amazing, I just can’t wait until tomorrow to play them again. And then, in the regular season looking forward to playing them (three or four) times again. Just getting a chance to compete, that’s what it’s always about. At the end of the day, we’re brothers off the floor, but we have to put that behind when we’re competing. I felt like we competed against each other, me personally, me versus them, we competed at a very, very high-level yesterday. I was locked in. They were locked in. That’s what you want.” – said Dwayne Bacon, who posted 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in his first meeting against his former squad since signing a free-agent deal with the Magic on Nov. 24.

IN AND OUT: Magic center Mo Bamba (post COVID-19 recovery) has been cleared to return to full-contact work. However, it remains unclear when he’ll take the court for game action.

James Ennis III (strained right hamstring/sore right calf), Al-Farouq Aminu (right knee rehabilitation), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) are all listed as out.

The Hornets will once again be without prized free agent acquisition Gordon Hayward, who sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on his right hand during their preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. He’s listed as day-to-day.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, I brought in special guest, Hornets.com beat writer Sam Perley, who’s covered the team for the past seven seasons. He’s a great resource for all things Buzz City, including their basketball team and NBA 2K League squad. He was kind enough to take the time to answer three key questions about the Hornets.

Savage: “How has DeVonte’ Graham adjusted, especially when Hayward is healthy, to having all these new scoring options around him and at his disposal?”

Perley: “He’s adjusted well. Yesterday, after shootaround, (Hornets Head Coach James Borrego) made a really good point about how DeVonte’ isn’t going to have to shoulder too much of the load again this year. Last year, it was if DeVonte’ has an off night, more often than not you’re going to lose. He needed twenty-five to thirty points to kind of give the team a chance. It doesn’t feel like that anymore. There’s a bunch of guys that have taken a step forward in the preseason. Terry (Rozier) has looked really good. Gordon, who hopefully will be back soon, LaMelo has shown a little bit that he can score, PJ (Washington), Miles (Bridges), Jalen (McDaniels), you’ve got a bunch of guys who’ve stepped up and we might have a lot of games this year where hopefully five or six guys are scoring twelve, fifteen, eighteen points or something like that. DeVonte’ has appeared to respond well to it. JB made another good point that like any good team player, he’s about winning and not having to do everything. He wants to win and how they’re going to win is having a balanced attack.”

Savage: “What are the Hornets hoping to get out of their final preseason game?

Perley: “I think they want to get as close to what they’re going to look like in the regular season as possible. I think the Magic are doing that too. Usually, in the preseason you play eight games, you start off ten minutes for your starters, but (this preseason) you saw both teams play their (normal) rotations. It had almost a regular season feel. I think they want to continue with the ball movement, the pace. Adding Gordon and LaMelo has really accelerated the ability to play faster this year. They wanted to play fast last year, they’re able to, more so, this year. You have PJ and Miles handling the ball more, Jalen, Cody Zeller, the ball is moving a lot more than it was. The pace is really, really up. So, I think you want to see more of that offense. Turnovers were a lot better yesterday. I think they turned the ball over almost fifty times in their first two games, basically the difference in the first two preseason losses to Toronto. They had a lot more control last night, just eleven turnovers. Turnovers down, pace up, and a little better bit on the offensive rebounding tomorrow. JB pin-pointed there were too many second-chance points for Orlando. Other than that, he was pretty pleased. Easily the team’s most complete effort last night in Orlando. Anything close to that tomorrow and I think he would be pretty pleased.

Savage: “What do you see as the biggest strengths of this Hornets team as Charlotte gets ready to head into the regular season?”

Perley: “I think it’s selflessness. It sounds cliché, but I think guys are really buying into sharing the ball, passing, there’s not a whole lot of isolation play. There are not just one or two guys bringing the ball up the court. Every guy is contributing, and every guy is passing. It’s been pretty balanced so far. I think Gordon Hayward has played a big role in that so far. It was a quick free agency and he’s only been on the team for a couple of weeks, but guys have really responded to his presence. The selflessness has really helped. Also, LaMelo has been extraordinary in terms of he’s a fun guy, his passing, sharing the ball, setting guys up and a lot of highlights. It’s crazy, we’ve had a lot of highlight plays, and I know some of that is because of LaMelo, but there’s a little bit more attention (to this team) and guys are just feeling good right now. The selflessness and when everyone is contributing, winning is just more fun. Granted, it’s only been one win, but I think that would be the biggest strength right now, the selflessness of this team.”