Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- Throughout the course of the season, it certainly seems as if every time the Orlando Magic get a player back from injury another one goes down. Such was the case on Thursday as the Magic welcomed back Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon into their lineup, but lost Michael Carter-Williams due to a non-COVID illness and Terrence Ross to a sore right knee.

Injuries and live-ball turnovers, both of which have hindered the team since the All-Star break – the prior since the start of the season – once again reared their ugly head and had an impact on the outcome of their game against the New York Knicks.

Forced to play with only one healthy point guard, Chasson Randle, the Magic struggled offensively against a staunch Knicks defense. Although they had a chance for a go-ahead bucket in the closing moments of the contest, Fournier, operating in a high pick-and-roll with Nikola Vucevic, attempted to anticipate a blitzing New York attack, left his feet and committed one of those aforementioned live-ball turnovers as Reggie Bullock deflected a pass intended for Orlando’s All-Star center, scooped it up and dished it to Alec Burks, who was able to dribble out the clock and secure a 94-93 Knicks win.

Now, the Magic, amidst a nine-game losing streak, will have to face another familiar piece of adversity, facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back-to-back without any practice time to correct issues or prepare for the challenge ahead. Orlando (13-27) hosts the Brooklyn Nets (28-13), winners of six straight games, on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

“Some of what they do is different because it’s the greatness of two players that you can’t possibly guard one-on-one,” Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford explained. “So, the details going into that are more difficult, obviously.”

Keeping pace offensively with the Nets, who rank first in the league in offense (120.6 points per game), will be a challenge for the Magic, who rank 29th (104.3) in that category. Brooklyn is atop the association in field goal percentage (50.1), second in three-point percentage (40.4), and knocks down the fourth-most free throws (18.2) per game.

“We have to defend very well,” said Vucevic. “We’re not going to be able to outscore them, that’s for sure, so we have to defend very well for forty-eight minutes.”

INJURY UPDATE: Despite just returning from injury, Gordon is expected to play in the second night of a back-to-back against the Nets.

Fournier (left groin strain) is probable, while Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), Carter-Williams, James Ennis III (sore left calf), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Ross are out.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving (right groin soreness) is probable, while Spencer Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL), Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain), and Blake Griffin (left knee injury management) are out.

QUOTES TO NOTE: “I feel comfortable. I’m just glad that coach Cliff entrusts me with the ball. I’m just going to continue to make the right decision, help my teammates get open, be aggressive and look for my spots out there as well.” – Gordon on being a secondary point guard for the Magic.

KEY STAT: Playing in his first game since the All-Star break, Fournier climbed up a few categories on the Magic’s all-time list after scoring a game-high 23 points at Madison Square Garden.

Orlando’s starting shooting guard passed Jameer Nelson for third place on both the all-time 3-pointers made (878) and threes attempted (2,345) lists, and also passed Shaquille O’Neal for eighth all-time on the franchise’s field goal attempted (5,537) chart.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by special guest, beat writer Kristian Winfield, who covers the Nets for the New York Daily News. He was kind enough to take the time to answer a few questions about the Nets.

Savage: “You recently wrote a story about Kyrie Irving’s growth as a leader and how that’s had an impact on the team. What were your major takeaways from that piece?”

Winfield: “Honestly, the story started for me when we were just talking to Bruce Brown, and Bruce Brown is a guy who struggled to shoot from three. He said that Kyrie is a guy who walks up to him every day and is like, ‘I just need one three from you. If you hit one three, we’ll be alright.’ Boom, he says that and the same game Bruce Brown hits two threes. So, I just started poking around. If that’s the type of impact that Kyrie has on Bruce Brown, what type of impact is he having on other guys? Really, what I took away from it was he’s a guy who is leading by example with the work that he puts into his craft in terms of practice on and off the floor. I think we can take a note and say that the things we see him do on the floor is not just a byproduct of him just doing it on the floor, it’s him putting those hours in and that has an impact on guys. When you see guys do things at a high level and what it’s going to take to do those things at a high level, it rubs off. So, there’s that. And then, he’s a guy who wants to win. That’s one thing Joe Harris said, ‘he’s the ultimate competitor.’ And that’s a real sign of leadership. When you’ve got a guy, who is high level that also values winning above most other things, you’ve got a recipe for a guy that’s going to leave a good impact on the team.”

Savage: “The Nets are obviously on a huge winning streak. What have been some of the key factors in that streak, maybe even some that most people wouldn’t think about?”

Winfield: “James Harden, you can’t take away what he’s been able to do. Even if you tried, you probably still couldn’t take it away. He’s just been absolutely phenomenal really on both ends of the floor too. I know he gets a lot of credit for his offense, but Steve Nash has called him on more than one occasion the quarterback of the defense. We’re seeing that he has a lot higher of a basketball IQ on the defensive end than maybe he was given credit for in Houston. A lot of the Nets early season issues were a byproduct of having so many different guys that had never played with each other before, and now they’re starting to settle into a rhythm. You’re seeing guys know and trust that a guy is going to be where they need him to be if they get into a tough situation on both sides of the floor. I think that’s what it really boils down to. These guys are building that familiarity with each other, the chemistry that they didn’t have earlier in the season. They’re playing some defense. James Harden is doing his thing. When you’ve got a team like that, when you’ve got guys that can shoot the ball, that can defend the ball, and you’ve got playmakers, it’s going to be tough to stop no matter who you’ve got.”

Savage: “He won’t play tonight, but what was the Nets thought process behind adding Blake Griffin and what do they expect him to add to the team?”

Winfield: “That’s still kind of like top secret. We don’t know what Blake is going to do and what version of Blake we’re going to get. Is it going to be the high-flying one that we saw his first year in Detroit or are we going to get this watered-down version of Blake, who’s more of a three-point threat than an actual finisher? At the end of the day, you’re adding another All-Star guy, another guy who wants to win, another playmaker. Blake, at this point in his career, has really developed his passing and his ability to find guys both in transition and out of the high post. You’re adding a playmaker and a guy who’s got the size, the strength, the speed, and agility to check a couple of different positions in terms of the five and the four. That’s where he’s going to have to earn his minutes because if you’re going to be a turnstile on defense, you’re not going to help this team at all because they’ve already got enough offensive weapons. I think we’ll see him probably used as a small ball stretch five. I think we’ll see him in bigger lineups on the floor out there with DJ (DeAndre Jordan). We’ll see him grabbing defensive rebounds, pushing the ball all the way up the floor and initiating offense like that. It really just adds to a pool of talent. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the same team at the beginning of the season, this is a team that can challenge for a championship. Then you add James Harden to the mix and now it’s a team that’s definitely going to challenge for a championship. And now you add Blake Griffin where he says he’s completely healthy and the Nets are only holding him out because they want him to get into the right game shape, and it’s going to be fun to watch. It’s going to be fun to watch them try to figure out where they fit alongside one another, but once they do, it’s going to all work out.”