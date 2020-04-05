Orlando Magic Broadcasters to Host Virtual Fundraiser to Assist Food Insecure Families in Central Florida

- As part of the NBA Together campaign in the continuing effort to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time, the Orlando Magic broadcasters will host an online donation drive from April 9 – April 30 raising funds for the Christian Service Center and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The Magic's team of broadcasters – Richie Adubato, Nick Anderson, Scott Anez, Joey Colon, Brian Hill, Paul Kennedy, Brandon Kravitz, Dante Marchitelli, Dennis Neumann, David Steele and Jeff Turner, have all pledged to donate funds to both organizations as well. Fans can donate by visiting https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/omyf and designating "Christian Service Center" or "Second Harvest Food Bank" in the dedication field for their donation.

Fans participating in the fundraising drive, can also submit a creative photo or video showing their love for Orlando or the Magic (please continue to follow all state and local government guidelines on social distancing and quarantine orders). All submissions must be made through Greenfly (app must be downloaded) and sign up using the invite code MAGICGIVE*. The team of broadcasters will announce the winning photo or video on May 6. The winner will be hosted by the broadcasters at a future Magic game, receiving four ultimate seats with food/drink included and access to Fields Ultimate Lounge; meet/greets; photos and a behind-the-scenes tour. Visit www.orlandomagic.com/broadcastcontest for full details.

In Central Florida, one in six children face hunger and due to COVID-19 the community faces increased demand for food insecure families. Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida has already doubled the amount of food leaving its distribution center on a daily basis to stock the shelves at local emergency food pantries across all six counties. Emergency food pantries continue to be the front line in this evolving situation and a convenient way for individuals and families to find the food they need in their neighborhood.

According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the best way to help feed families in crisis is through monetary donations or by starting a virtual food drive. The funds raised will help purchase additional food resources in a safe and secure way and distribute it to those most affected by these uncertain times.

The Christian Service Center seeks to mobilize the Central Florida community under one common mission to eradicate poverty through the provision of services and resources that foster hope, well-being and empowerment. The Christian Service Center provides programs for food insecure residents and include the Daily Bread, the Love Pantry and Family and Emergency Services (FES). The Daily Bread provides a nourishing noon-time meal for families and individuals who are hungry six days a week at no cost. The Love Pantry provides struggling families and hungry children with an emergency food supply directly through public schools. Its flagship program, FES, provides immediate emergency assistance and relief to families and individuals who are faced with an unexpected financial crisis.

The Orlando Magic are committed to the Central Florida community. Now more than ever the Magic and its teams are joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic with a focus on hunger and food insecure families as a result of COVID-19. The team's efforts include the Magic players and the teams' ownership group, the DeVos family, pledging $2 million towards a compensation fund for Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers for games and time missed during the COVID-19 suspension of seasons. Magic players Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba have also contributed to the fund. In addition, Magic players including Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon, D.J. Augustin and Wes Iwundu have contributed to the needs of local youth, with Isaac and Iwundu working with Project Life to make food donations; Gordon providing funding to Orange County Public School's Homeless Student Fund; and Augustin donating to Krewe of Red Beans in his hometown of New Orleans, which offers food to frontline healthcare workers. In addition, the Magic's NBA 2K League team, Magic Gaming, held a virtual fundraiser with its players and local social influencers to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. For more information on the Magic in the community please visit www.orlandomagic.com/community.

NBA Together is a global community campaign that supports, engages, educates and inspires youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $35 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.

*Instructions to enter a photo or video for the opportunity to win a Magic VIP experience:

1. Download the greenfly app

2. Sign up using the invite code: MAGICGIVE

3. Upload your content and share your social username