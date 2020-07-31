Orlando Magic Brings the Fans to the Game with Unique Fan Integration Opportunities for its Eight Seeding Games

ORLANDO - As the Orlando Magic are set to tip off the first of its eight seeding games starting on July 31 against the Brooklyn Nets at 2:30 p.m., the team plans to bring the fans to the game with a variety of fan integration opportunities. The experience will include more cameras, video boards, enhanced natural sound and a second screen experience.

With a total of 30 cameras to cover each game, a 100 percent increase from standard games, the NBA has every angle covered. The video boards will be featured for fans to plug into them virtually and feature the "audience board" and the "ribbon boards." Team branding will be featured via ribbon boards to provide a more homecourt feel and during game play the audience board will be live fans watching via Microsoft Teams together.

The Magic are also launching a unique second screen experience called MagicVision Mobile. The experience features six mini-games accompanying each broadcast and one grand prize associated with each mini-game. The games are being powered by SPARX Technology, a global real-time audience engagement platform that is providing fans a legendary second screen experience. Pregame and halftime will feature trivia and each quarter will feature its own predictive gaming mini-game. Fans interested in participating can visit www.OrlandoMagic.com/MagicVisionMobile.com .

Prizes for the July 31 game include Magic face coverings, City Edition player warmup, Jonathan Isaac autographed ball, $50 Magic team shop gift card, tickets to a future game and an Orlando Magic prize pack. Prizes will change each game and include player autographed items, jerseys, tickets, and gift cards.