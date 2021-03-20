Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: Game Preview

ORLANDO -- With a victory over the sizzling Brooklyn Nets, previously winners of 14 of their last 15 games, the Orlando Magic reminded everyone that with a few key pieces back in their rotation, they’re capable of beating any team on any given night even under difficult circumstances.

Now, the challenge becomes packing up that same focus and energy level and taking it with them to Boston for the Magic's (14-27) matchup against the Celtics (20-21) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“Now, the question is, do we exhale after having a really good win or do we go to Boston and try to build on it,” said Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford. “It starts with having the right attitude, but you have to play well and (against Brooklyn) what we did was our offensive energy was really good.”

The recent return of both Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier from injury certainly helped boost Orlando’s energy and talent level on the floor even on the second night of a back-to-back.

Gordon, who played in his second straight contest after missing 17 of his team’s prior 18 games, delivered his most spectacular performance of the season. The dynamic forward, serving for significant stretches as the team’s primary ballhandler to compensate for the Magic’s injuries at the point guard position, erupted for a season-high 38 points, while knocking down seven threes. In the process, he became the first Orlando player since Hedo Turkoglu in 2008 to post at least 38 points, while knocking down seven-plus triples according to StatMuse. Coincidentally, Turkoglu’s performance also came on March 19, which also happens to be his birthday.

“AG, first of all, was on fire; he obviously couldn’t miss,” said Fournier, who went 10-for-13 from the floor and scored 31 points in his second game back from a groin injury. “When you make tough shots like that, it makes everything easier, but he really used every part of his game. He was really good on the perimeter, he was good shooting, he was good passing the ball out of the post, he was posting up smaller guys, and he showed the whole package (on Friday). That’s the AG we need.”

Gordon’s phenomenal offensive effort helped ignite an Orlando attack that came into the contest averaging just 89 points over their prior three games to a 121-113 victory over the league’s highest-scoring unit, snapping the Magic’s nine-game losing skid.

They’ll need another strong showing from Gordon on Sunday if they hope to beat a Boston squad that despite its recent struggles still ranks top 10 in the NBA in scoring points off turnovers (18.4), second-chance points (13.6), and limiting opponent’s fastbreak points (11.6).

“We don’t really have any space to exhale,” Gordon said. “We want to continue to breathe fluently but as far as urgency goes, we need (wins in) all of (the upcoming games).”

KEY STATS: Orlando set a new season high by knocking down 21 triples against Brooklyn. It marked the fourth time in franchise history that the Magic made 20-plus 3-pointers in a game. The team record is 23, set on Jan. 13, 2009 at Sacramento.

Also of note from the Magic’s win over the Nets, Fournier (31) and Gordon (38) each scored 30-plus points. It’s the second time this season that two Orlando teammates have scored 30-plus in the same game. Per Sportradar, the last time the Magic had multiple games with teammates scoring 30-plus was during the 2013-14 season when it happened on three occasions.

QUOTES TO NOTE: “We’ve been out with a lot of injuries. … We feel like we’re a really good ball club when we have everybody back, so we’re just doing what we can til we get our full roster back and then, we think we’re lethal.” – Gordon during his walk-off interview with FOX Sports Florida’s Dante Marchitelli.

INJURY UPDATE: Michael Carter-Williams (illness; non-COVID) and James Ennis III (sore left calf) are questionable, while Cole Anthony (non-displaced fracture, right rib), Markelle Fultz (torn ACL, left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation), and Terrence Ross (sore right knee) are out.

For the Celtics, Romeo Langford (health & safety protocols) and Tristan Thompson (health & safety protocols) are listed as out.

RIVALS REPORT: In this edition of our Rivals Report series, we’re joined by Celtics.com writer and reporter Marc D'Amico, who worked alongside me in Orlando before heading up to Boston. He was kind enough to take the time to answer a few questions about the Cs.

Savage: “The Celtics looked like they had turned the corner prior to the All-Star break, but have struggled a bit since. What have been the biggest differences since returning for the second half of the season?”

D'Amico: “That streak to end the first half was all about playing team-oriented basketball with great effort. When the Celtics play with those characteristics, they’re pretty good because they score with efficiency and they defend at a high level. Unfortunately for them, they haven’t played with those characteristics on a consistent basis since the break. They’ve fallen into some isolation trends on offense and have not been very effective defensively.”

Savage: “We know about the All-Star seasons Brown and Tatum are having, but what has Boston been getting from the rest of their group and what do they need from them going forward?”

D'Amico: “There’s no question that the best player from the ‘other guys,’ at least of late, has been Robert Williams. The third-year center is really opening some eyes as he begins to fulfil much of the promise that comes along with his high ceiling. Since Feb. 16 (15 games), he is averaging 17.8 points, 14.4 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per 36 minutes, all while shooting 74.4 percent from the field. It doesn’t get much better than that from the center position. Also keep an eye out for Kemba Walker; he’s been hot and cold this season, but when he’s hot, the Celtics are very good (21.7 PPG during wins, 14.5 PPG during losses)."

Savage: “If you’re the Magic, what are some of the areas you’re trying to exploit? Where have some other teams had success against Boston?”

D'Amico: “First and foremost, Orlando needs to play offense with aggression and confidence. Although many of the same players remain on Boston’s roster from the last few seasons when it was one of the top defensive teams in the league, this is not the same defense. This team’s defense is susceptible to dribble penetration and ball movement. Secondly, the Magic would be smart to try to make someone other than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown beat them. As we mentioned, Kemba Walker has been hot and cold this season, and beyond those three players, there haven’t been many instances during which another Celtic has had the firepower to carry the offense for long stretches.”