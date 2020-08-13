Orlando Magic "Better Together" Retail Bundle to Raise Funds for Project Life and Second Harvest Food Bank
Magic and AdventHealth join together to assist food insecure families in Central Florida
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth are teaming up to assist food insecure families in Central Florida and will offer the "Better Together" COVID-19 relief bundle presented by AdventHealth, which includes a Jonathan Isaac bobblehead, Magic T-shirt and Magic face covering for $39.95 (includes tax and shipping) with proceeds to benefit Project Life and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The bundle is currently available for purchase through the Magic team app or at OrlandoMagic.OrderNext.com.
Food insecurity, which means someone consistently lacks enough food for a healthy life, is one of the top issues facing Central Floridians, according to the latest Community Health Needs Assessment. That assessment, conducted by AdventHealth and other local health care providers, shows that nearly one-third of those surveyed said they lacked access to high quality, affordable, healthy food.
Not having access to healthy, nutritious foods can have significant long-term impacts on health. It can impact children’s performance in schools, and lead to chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease.
Over the years, events like natural disasters, 9/11 and the Great Recession have had serious impacts on food insecurity, but Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida says nothing in recent history compares to COVID-19. According to “Map the Meal Gap 2020,” a national survey conducted by Feeding America, the number of Central Floridians who are food insecure will likely rise by 49% this year.
The Magic are continuing their support of Second Harvest and Project Life. Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is a sponsor of Project Life's COVID-19 Ready, Set, Feed program, which provides free meals daily to families in need. In addition to providing necessary supplies, Isaac assisted in handing out the food and other items to families. Also, back in April, the Magic announced that the DeVos family, owners of the team, contributed $50,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Magic's longtime partner, Papa John's, donated up to 50 percent of each online order they received from April 21-May 20 to Second Harvest.
The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to the Central Florida community. The Magic, players, coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. The efforts have included:
- Magic players and the teams' ownership group, the DeVos family, pledging $2 million towards a compensation fund for Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers for games and time missed during the COVID-19 suspension of seasons. Magic players Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba also contributed to the fund.
- Magic forward Jonathan Isaac invested in a program with his local church, J.U.M.P Ministries, to feed children under the age of 18. His www.ProjectLifeNow.org effort will continue through the pandemic’s duration. His teammate Wes Iwundu also contributed to the cause.
- Magic forward Aaron Gordon provided funding to Orange County Public School's Homeless Student Fund, www.foundationforocps.org, and made a donation to My New Red Shoes in his hometown, the Bay area of California. My New Red Shoes, www.mynewredshoes.org, provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothing to children in need.
- Magic guard D.J. Augustin donated to Krewe of Red Beans, www.redbeansparade.com, in his hometown of New Orleans, which offers food to frontline healthcare workers.
- The Magic's NBA 2K League team, Magic Gaming, held a virtual fundraiser with its players, local social influencers, Magic center Mo Bamba and Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
- Orlando Magic broadcasters hosted a virtual fundraiser to assist food insecure families in Central Florida. The online drive raised funds for the Christian Service Center and Second Harvest Food Bank. The Magic broadcasters made donations to the cause as well.
- The Orlando Magic, AdventHealth and City of Orlando partnered for the use of the Amway Center to be used as a medical equipment and supply hub.
- Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford donated to the Heart of Florida United Way for their fund to support Central Florida residents whose financial stability is being impacted by the Coronavirus.
- The Magic and its partners teamed up to launch a COVID-19 resource site, providing information on health and wellness, community causes, fundraisers, entertainment options and the latest Magic news.
- The Magic joined the National Basketball Association and Fanatics to sell Magic-branded cloth face coverings with all proceeds benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
- Magic joined with longtime partner Papa John's to donate up to 50 percent of each online order received from April 21-May 20 to Second Harvest Food Bank.
- Magic CEO Alex Martins was named to the Orange County (Orlando, Fla.) Economic Recovery Task Force.
