Orlando Magic Award $17 Million of Design and Construction Contracts for AdventHealth Training Center to 33 Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic continues its commitment to Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) with the team awarding $17 million of design and construction contracts for the AdventHealth Training Center in Parramore to 33 local MWBEs. That amount represents approximately 32 percent of awarded opportunities, which is over the city's recommended 24 percent MWBE participation.

The firms awarded contracts include Mack Contracting, C.T. Windows, TJNG Partners, SGM Engineering Inc., TLP Engineering, Consultants, JK2 Scenic, Southeastern Surfaces and Equipment, Percopo Coatings Company, and MMR Constructors, Inc. (which uses MWBE sub-subcontractors).

"Our hope is that this facility is even more than a world-class training center and becomes a true ‘win-win’ for the community and the team,” Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said. “We’re dedicated to two things – building a championship organization for the long-term and being an accountable and invested community partner with local residents. Health and wellness are so important to all of us and we’re eager to see this center contribute to meaningful outcomes on and off the court.”

Those working specifically on the AdventHealth Training Center have been on the site since the fall when construction first began.

One of the firms involved in the construction of the Magic’s downtown AdventHealth Training Center is Mack Contracting, which is in charge of underground utility, earthwork, excavation, and paving at the site. Having already worked on projects before with Balfour Beatty, the training facility’s construction manager, and impressed with all of their prior developments, Mack Contracting President Lawrence Mack-Harrell was elated to sign his company up for this venture.

Making it even more special to him is knowing the Magic awarded such a large amount of contracts to MWBEs.

“From that responsibility perspective that the Magic took on to make it a priority to solicit local minority participation on the project even though it was private money and nobody was forcing their hand to pursue minority contractors (is great),” Mack-Harrell said. “For them to go out and do that is obviously what I think the minority programs are intended (for) by the city of Orlando to help develop and help the local businesses and local companies, especially with minority folks, and giving guys like us a chance and a shot at these higher-level, high-profile projects. I think the Magic are going above and beyond what they necessarily have to or not have to do.”

Mack Contracting, which was founded in 2014 and has been steadily growing ever since, has a staff of 55, all of whom are multifaceted and can assist in a wide range of construction jobs.

On Jan. 25 the DeVos family and the Magic announced an enhanced, multiyear partnership with AdventHealth to bring this new state-of-the-art training center to downtown Orlando.

A 130,000-square-foot facility located one block from the Amway Center, the AdventHealth Training Center will be where the team practices and trains. Slated to open in the spring of 2022, the venue will feature two basketball courts where the Magic will practice, expanded strength and conditioning, training and recovery facilities, an aquatic area with physical therapy areas and hydrotherapy pools, sports science and nutrition facilities, cutting edge audio-video and imaging technology, flexible hospitality areas, and work space for the team’s coaching and basketball front office staffs.

Another key addition of the facility will be AdventHealth’s 33,300-square-foot medical center that will be designed for elite athletes, youth athletes, and weekend warriors. It will provide world-class, multi-discipline medicine with a focus on whole-person health and sports science. Services will include orthopedics, primary care, sports medicine, imaging, rehabilitation and sports performance. Patients will also have access to AdventHealth’s network of sports-trained gastroenterologists, cardiologists, sleep, psychology and nutrition experts.

Open to the public, guests utilizing all of the center’s services will in many ways be able to strengthen their bodies like a pro athlete. A longtime partner of the Magic's, AdventHealth has a great sense of what it takes for people to “train like a pro” and optimize their overall health.