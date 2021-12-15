Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic were unable to bring home a win from their five-game, 12-day road trip, but they did arrive back in Orlando with some valuable lessons learned.

Their biggest takeaways from their journey out West were the importance of ball security, remaining diligent on defense, and how five possessions can easily flip the outcome of a game.

All of those areas will once again be of the upmost importance when the Magic (5-23) host the Atlanta Hawks (13-14) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

“We learned a lot from this road trip and the guys really embraced the things that we learned,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “We’re going to continue to grow and learn from these things.”

The Hawks come into town with one of the most high-powered offenses in the association. Atlanta holds the NBA’s second-best offensive rating (113.1), while putting up a whopping 111.4 points per game. Orlando witnessed Atlanta's high-octane offense firsthand on Nov. 15 when the Hawks erupted for 129 points in a victory over the Magic at State Farm Arena.

Perennial All-Star point guard Trae Young is once again at the forefront of the team’s offensive output. The 6-foot-1, University of Oklahoma alum is firing off 27.0 points per game, third most in the NBA. Despite rule changes, he’s still one of the best in the league at getting to the charity stripe, averaging 6.2 free throw attempts per contest.

In addition to the stellar point guard, Atlanta’s efficiency has helped lead to its offensive success. In terms of shooting, the Hawks are knocking down a league-best 38.3 percent from 3-point range. They’re equally successful limiting giveaways, holding the NBA’s third-best assist to turnover ratio (1.94).

KEY STAT: After posting 21 points against the Lakers, Cole Anthony comes into the Magic’s matchup with the Hawks having scored 20-plus points in three straight games and a team-high 13 times this season.

Among his 2020 NBA Draft class, Anthony is second in scoring (20.5), fourth in rebounding (6.1), and second in assists (5.6) per game this season. Quite impressive for any player, let alone the 15th overall pick.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Franz (Wagner) is a stud. He’s good at everything. He’s really good at everything. He can shoot, pass, score, defend, and he’s six-ten, so he’s really fun to watch. He reminds me like of a Gordon Hayward, but with a lot more size and I think is a little bit better down the road. But yeah, I’m excited to see what he turns into.

He’s such a good two-way player that he’s still figuring things out, but the stuff that he does have figured out right now is like really good. The way he attacks the basket, has great footwork, he can shoot it, he can handle the rock, he can get around guys his size or smaller, (and) he has really good vision. He seems like he’s been playing for years and years the way he plays. So, yeah, he’s a really good player.” – Magic shooting guard Terrence Ross on Orlando rookie Franz Wagner

IN AND OUT: Mo Bamba (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable, but he went through the team’s entire practice session on Tuesday and is expected to be available. Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), and Jalen Suggs (fractured right thumb) all remain out for Orlando.

For Atlanta, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear), De’Andre Hunter (right wrist), Jalen Johnson (G League – on assignment), Skylar Mays (G League – Two Way), and Onyeka Okongwu (G League – on assignment) are out.