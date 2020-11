2020-21 Orlando Magic Training Camp Roster

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic announced their 2020-21 training camp roster on Saturday.

The Orlando Magic will open the 2020 preseason at Atlanta on Friday, December 11 and again Sunday, December 13. Orlando then hosts two preseason games at Amway Center vs. Charlotte on Thursday, December 17 and Saturday, December 19. Tip-off is 7 p.m. for both games in Orlando.

No. NAME POS HT WT BIRTHDATE PRIOR TO NBA/COUNTRY YRS. PRO

2 Al-Farouq Aminu F 6-9 220 9-21-90 Wake Forest/USA 10

50 Cole Anthony G 6-3 190 5-15-00 North Carolina/USA R

8 Dwayne Bacon G 6-6 221 8-30-95 Florida State/USA 3

5 Mo Bamba C 7-0 250 5-12-98 Texas/USA 2

24 Khem Birch C 6-9 230 9-28-92 UNLV/Canada 3

23* Jordan Bone G 6-3 185 11-5-97 Tennessee/USA 1

30 Devin Cannady G 6-2 183 5-21-96 Princeton/USA R

7 Michael Carter-Williams G 6-6 195 10-10-91 Syracuse/USA 7

12 Gary Clark F 6-6 225 11-16-94 Cincinnati/USA 2

11 James Ennis III F 6-6 215 7-1-90 Long Beach State/USA 6

10 Evan Fournier G-F 6-7 205 10-29-92 Union Poitiers/France 8

22 Robert Franks F 6-7 255 12-18-96 Washington State/USA R

20 Markelle Fultz G 6-4 209 5-29-98 Washington/USA 3

00 Aaron Gordon F 6-9 235 9-16-95 Arizona/USA 6

1 Jonathan Isaac F 6-10 230 10-3-97 Florida State/USA 3

4* Karim Mané G 6-5 185 5-16-00 Vanier College/Canada R

3 Chuma Okeke F 6-8 230 8-18-98 Auburn/USA R

31 Terrence Ross G-F 6-7 206 2-5-91 Washington/USA 8

15 Jon Teske C 7-1 265 5-4-97 Michigan/USA R

9 Nikola Vučević C 7-0 260 10-24-90 USC/Montenegro 9

*= two-way contract

STAFF

Head Coach: Steve Clifford (Maine-Farmington)

Assistant Coaches: Mike Batiste (Arizona State), Tyrone Corbin (DePaul), Pat Delany (Saint Anselm), Steve Hetzel (Michigan State), Bruce Kreutzer (SUNY-New Paltz)

Associate Coach/Player Development: Lionel Chalmers (Xavier)

High Performance Director: Lindsay Winninger (Saint Louis)

Head Athletic Trainer: Ernest Eugene (George Washington)

HOW THEY WERE BUILT

NBA Draft (5):

Cole Anthony First round, 15th pick overall in 2020

Mo Bamba First round, sixth pick overall in 2018

Aaron Gordon First round, fourth pick overall in 2014

Jonathan Isaac First round, sixth pick overall in 2017

Chuma Okeke First round, 16th pick overall in 2019

Trades (5):

James Ennis III From Philadelphia in exchange for a 2020 second round draft pick on Feb. 6, 2020

Evan Fournier From Denver along with the draft rights to Devyn Marble in exchange for Arron Afflalo on Jun. 26, 2014

Markelle Fultz From Philadelphia in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a protected 2020 first round draft pick and a 2019 second round draft pick on Feb. 7, 2019

Terrence Ross From Toronto along with a 2017 first round draft pick in exchange for Serge Ibaka on Feb. 14, 2017

Nikola Vučević From Philadelphia as part of a four team, 12-player deal on Aug. 10, 2012

Free Agency (10):

Al-Farouq Aminu Originally signed on Jul. 6, 2019

Dwayne Bacon Originally signed on Nov. 24, 2020

Khem Birch Originally signed on Jul. 27, 2017

Jordan Bone* Originally signed to a two-way contract on Nov. 27, 2020

Devin Cannady Originally signed on Nov. 27, 2020

Michael Carter-Williams Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Mar. 15, 2019

Gary Clark Originally signed to a 10-day contract on Jan. 14, 2020

Robert Franks Originally signed on Nov. 27, 2020

Karim Mané* Originally signed to a two-way contract on Nov. 27, 2020

Jon Teske Originally signed on Nov. 27, 2020