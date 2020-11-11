Orlando Magic Announce New Marketing Brand Campaign, Magic Together

ORLANDO - In continuing to build off of the Orlando Magic's commitment to the Central Florida community and its fans, the team has unveiled its new marketing brand campaign, Magic Together. The campaign represents the united front the Magic forges with the fans bound by a common passion and love for the game and the city of Orlando. Magic Together is about teamwork and that together – the fans, players, coaches, staff and ownership – are greater than the sum of its parts.

The new campaign updates the Magic's message and reaffirms the franchise's unwavering pursuit to success and what it means to achieve that success together as a team. Hallmarks of the campaign are unity, dedication and team.

The theme resonates in all the Magic do both on and off the court. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in its relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. The Magic have reached the playoffs 16 times in the last 27 seasons (since 1993-94), including each of the last two seasons.

Through the team's community work, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $25 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 30 years.

And all of this is only possible through the collective work of the players, coaches, ownership, staff, fans, partners and city… Together.

The Magic officially unveiled the new marketing campaign to the Central Florida market on November 11 through a video, click here, that debuted on the team's social media channels. In addition, Magic Together will be seen in a variety of other areas including the team’s social media platforms, the team website – orlandomagic.com, through corporate partners, social media, digital vehicles, collateral pieces and grassroots efforts.

Magic Together is also weaved within the Magic's community work planned for this season, including turkey dinner distributions for Thanksgiving with Orange County, Coalition for the Homeless Thanksgiving service, Pepsi and Magic holiday initiative, toy drive with Mayor Demings and Orange County, OMYF fundraisers, Magic of Mentoring program and Veteran's Day celebration and community support.

Magic Together Anthem

Together, we stand united as a community of Magic fans with a common passion and love for the game.

Where teamwork and dedication are at the heart of everything we do.

Training hard. Playing with hustle. And putting others ahead of ourselves.

Where assists aren’t just a stat, but a way of life.

Through adversity and challenges, we encourage each other, help each other, and lift each other up.

We cheer together, from our living rooms, chat rooms and in the arena.

On the court and off the court, we accomplish more together.

We are one team: players, coaches, fans and community.

Together, we are strong. Together, we overcome.

We are MAGIC TOGETHER