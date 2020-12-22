Orlando Magic Announce First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Nutrilite Men’s and Women’s Packs

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic today announced Nutrilite Men’s and Women’s Packs as the Official Vitamins of the Orlando Magic, a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NBA. The multi-year partnership with Nutrilite Men's and Women's Packs, exclusively from Amway, is a testament to the Magic’s commitment to health and wellness on and off the court.

"Amway is committed to its vision of helping people live better lives," said Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. "That vision aligns perfectly with the Magic's mission to be world champions both on and off the court. Both organizations take pride in what makes our businesses thrive - principles, people and products. We're excited about what we can accomplish together."

"The Orlando Magic and Amway have a shared focus on health and nutrition," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "The Magic are excited to welcome Nutrilite Men's and Women's Packs, trusted, high-quality vitamins, to our partnership family. We look forward to our continued efforts to grow our brands in the Orlando community and beyond."

Amway and the Magic have a enjoyed a longtime partnership rooted in the dedication and teamwork needed to build both a winning athletic team and a successful Amway business. Today’s announcement marks a new opportunity for the two organizations with the addition of Amway’s Nutrilite vitamin products to the Magic’s partnership roster. The Nutrilite brand is the world’s number one selling brand of vitamins and dietary supplements that grows, harvests and processes plants on its own certified organic farms. Its Men’s and Women’s Packs are an optimal blend of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that provide the foundational nutrition unique to men and women.

“We’re thrilled to have Nutrilite products recognized as the first official vitamins of an NBA team, especially with our longtime partners, the Orlando Magic! It’s a perfect match and exciting to see health and wellness take ‘center court’ in a partnership like this. Highlighting the importance of living a healthy, balanced life with the best of nature and science is what we have been known for over the past 85 years,” said Kelli Templeton, Amway North America Chief Marketing Officer.

Additional partnership elements include signage and social media driven content. The content will be utilized to provide additional value for the Amway Independent Business Owners (IBOs) to assist them in their business goals and initiatives. In addition, the Magic will host virtual B2B opportunities for IBOs to learn more about the Magic and Nutrilite endeavors.

About Nutrilite

Nutrilite is the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand offered* exclusively from Amway. The Nutrilite brand is the only global vitamin and mineral brand to grow, harvest and process plants on their own certified organic farms* in Washington, Mexico and Brazil. A team of more than 500 scientists, researchers and technical professionals in labs across the globe employ strict quality standards to ensure that only the highest-quality plants are used to make ingredients for products. Nutrilite products are available through Amway Independent Business Owners or Amway.com.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited, www.euromonitor.com/amway-claims.