Orlando Magic Announce Contract Extensions for Jeff Weltman and John Hammond

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and General Manager John Hammond have both received contract extensions, CEO Alex Martins announced today.

“Jeff (Weltman) and John (Hammond) have done a tremendous job of building our basketball operations infrastructure, while putting us in position to reach our ultimate goal,” said CEO Alex Martins. “We certainly look forward to exciting days ahead.”

Said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos, “Our commitment to winning a championship is stronger than ever, while being an invested community partner. We look forward to Jeff and John continuing to lead our basketball operations and assembling teams our fans can be proud of, both on and off the floor.”

Weltman, who brings more than 30 years of experience in basketball operations in the NBA, was named president of basketball operations of the Orlando Magic on May 23, 2017. He is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the team’s basketball operations department.

Since joining Orlando, the Magic advanced to postseason play in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20 for the first time in eight years (since 2010-11 and 2011-12). During his second season in Orlando (2018-19), the Magic clinched a berth into the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2012 and captured the Southeast Division title, their first since 2009-10.

Weltman came to Orlando after four seasons with the Toronto Raptors, including his final season as general manager (2016-17). He joined the Raptors as executive vice president, basketball operations in 2013.

Prior to joining Toronto, Weltman spent five seasons as assistant general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2008-13. During his tenure with Milwaukee, he assisted in all basketball, salary cap and administrative matters.

Weltman came to Milwaukee following one year as director of basketball administration in Detroit (2007-08) and five seasons as assistant general manager with the Denver Nuggets (2001-06).

During his time in Denver, Weltman helped engineer personnel moves that shifted the Nuggets from a struggling team with no salary cap flexibility to one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA. The Nuggets won 49 games in 2004-05, the fourth-most since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. In 2003-04, the Nuggets posted the sixth-biggest turnaround in NBA history, improving their win total by 26 games and reached the playoffs for the first time since 1995.

Weltman joined the Nuggets after spending 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he served as director of player personnel since 1994.

The New York native originally joined the Clippers as video coordinator in 1988 and was immediately elevated to a scouting position. During his last season in Los Angeles (2000-01), the Clippers improved their win total by 16 – the biggest turnaround in the league.

Weltman graduated in 1987 from Oberlin College in Ohio, where he earned two varsity letters in basketball. He and his wife, Alexis, have twin daughters, Lucy and JJ.

Hammond was named general manager of the Orlando Magic on May 23, 2017. He begins his fifth season with the Magic, bringing more than 39 years of coaching and administrative experience to Orlando. Hammond came to the Magic after spending nine seasons (2008-17) as general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks.

During Hammond’s 30 years in the NBA, his teams have made 17 postseason appearances, including two seasons with Orlando (2018-19, 2019-20). During the 2018-19 season, the Magic clinched a berth into the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2012 and captured the Southeast Division title. After reaching the playoffs again in 2019-20, it marked the first time in eight years (since 2010-11 and 2011-12) that Orlando advanced to postseason play in back-to-back seasons. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman served as assistant general manager under Hammond for five seasons (2008-13) and also worked with him in Detroit (2007-08).

Hammond was named general manager of Milwaukee on April 11, 2008 and promptly generated an eight-win improvement in his first season and another 12 during his second, earning the 2009-10 NBA Executive of the Year Award.

Prior to joining the Bucks, Hammond spent seven seasons as vice president of basketball operations with the Detroit Pistons, where he was responsible for directing day-to-day operations of the basketball operations department, handling player personnel issues and assisting in roster development. During his time with Detroit, the Pistons were 330-158 (.676), reached the Eastern Conference Finals six consecutive times (2003-08), made two straight trips to the NBA Finals (2004-05) and captured the NBA World Championship in 2004. In addition to his time as vice president of basketball operations, Hammond also served as director of player personnel, scouting director and assistant coach in two stints with the Pistons.

Hammond began his NBA career in 1989 as an assistant coach and scout with the Minnesota Timberwolves. From there, he joined Larry Brown’s staff with the Los Angeles Clippers, where they advanced to the playoffs in 1992 and 1993. Hammond had a second stint with the Clippers in 2000-01, joining Alvin Gentry’s staff as lead assistant. That team saw a 16-game improvement and Hammond was noted as a key in developing first-year players Darius Miles, Keyon Dooling and Quentin Richardson.

Prior to his NBA career, Hammond spent six seasons at Southwest Missouri State, where he helped lead the school to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths (1986-88) and a trip to the NIT in 1985. He also spent two seasons at Houston Baptist (1981-83), two seasons at Nebraska (1979-81) and three seasons at the high school level in Nebraska.

A native of Zion, Ill., Hammond graduated from Greenville College in Illinois, where he earned two letters in basketball and served as a student assistant coach. He and his wife, Marsha, have a daughter, Lauryn.