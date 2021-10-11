Orlando Magic Announce Basketball Operations Promotions

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have promoted Matt Lloyd to vice president of basketball operations and Anthony Parker to assistant general manager, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. In addition, Adetunji Adedipe (ah-deh-TOON-gee ADD-uh-dee-pay) has been promoted to general manager of the Lakeland Magic/scout for the Orlando Magic.

Lloyd begins his tenth season with the Orlando Magic. He has served as assistant general manager since being hired on June 29, 2012.

Lloyd is responsible for overseeing the Magic’s professional, college and international scouting departments, as well as assisting with roster management and development. He also served as interim general manager during the 2017 offseason.

Prior to joining the Magic, Lloyd spent 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, his last five as the team’s director of college scouting. As director of college scouting for Chicago, he oversaw the scouting and information compilation of prospects for the NBA Draft, along with statistical analysis of pro and amateur players. Lloyd implemented and maintained a database which organized scouting information.

Lloyd began with the Bulls in 1994 as a game-day and special projects employee in the video room. He joined the team full-time in 1999 and was the team’s media services coordinator for four seasons. Lloyd then joined the basketball operations department in 2003, and served as senior manager of basketball operations/scout for four seasons.

In addition, Lloyd also worked as a game-day employee with the Chicago White Sox in their video department for five years.

Prior to joining the Bulls full-time, Lloyd spent one year (1998-99) as the assistant director of information services for Conference USA, and a year-and-a-half (1997-98) as director of media services for the Arena Football League. He also completed an internship at ESPN during his senior year of college.

Lloyd is married to his wife, Cortney.

Parker rejoins Orlando after spending the last four seasons (2017-21) as general manager of the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League. Under his leadership, Lakeland recorded 94 regular season victories since beginning play, tied for the most in the NBA G League during that span. They capped off the 2020-21 campaign by winning the NBA G League championship.

Prior to joining Lakeland, Parker spent five seasons (2012-17) as a scout with the Orlando Magic.

Originally selected in the first round (21st overall) of the 1997 NBA Draft by New Jersey, Parker played in 494 career NBA regular season games (423 starts) during nine seasons (1997-2000, 2006-12) with Philadelphia, Orlando, Toronto and Cleveland, averaging 9.1 ppg., 3.2 rpg. and 2.3 apg. in 27.8 minpg., while shooting .404 (596-1,474) from three-point range. He also appeared and started in 22 career NBA playoff contests, averaging 10.9 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 1.4 apg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 34.9 minpg., while shooting .407 (33-81) from three-point range.

Parker also spent six seasons (2000-06) playing professionally in Europe – five seasons in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv and one in Italy with Lottomatica Roma. While with Maccabi, he helped them capture five Israeli Super League national championships, five Israeli National Cups and three European titles (two EuroLeague championships and one FIBA SuproLeague championship). Parker was named EuroLeague MVP in both 2003-04 and 2004-05.

Parker played at Bradley University for four seasons from 1993-97. He completed his collegiate career as one of only two players in school history (joining Hersey Hawkins) to finish in the school’s top 10 all-time lists in scoring (1,683 points, eighth), assists (355, ninth), steals (159, seventh) and blocked shots (78, fifth). Parker was named Most Valuable Player of the Missouri Valley Conference following his junior season (1995-96) and was honored as one of 15 players named to Bradley’s All-Century basketball team in 2003.

Parker also excelled academically while at Bradley. As a chemistry major, Parker was a two-time recipient of the Major Robert H. Lawrence Jr. Scholarship, given annually to an African-American student who does outstanding work in the field of chemistry. He switched his major during his senior year to liberal arts and science.

Parker and his wife, Tamy, have two sons, Alonso and Julian.

Adedipe began his career as a basketball operations assistant for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League during the 2014-15 season. He later joined IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., then served as an intern with the Philadelphia 76ers in the basketball operations department. Adedipe joined the Orlando Magic organization in September of 2015 as a basketball operations associate and was hired as basketball operations coordinator with the Erie BayHawks in 2016-17.

On August 21, 2017, Adedipe was named assistant general manager of the Lakeland Magic. During his tenure with Lakeland, he helped construct teams that have recorded 94 regular season victories since beginning play, tied for the most in the NBA G League during that span, and culminated with the 2021 NBA G League championship.

A native of Cleveland, Oh., Adedipe graduated from Ohio University in 2010 and also received a master’s degree in comparative politics in 2012. He was a three-year letterman and former captain of the Ohio University men’s basketball team. The Bobcats advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2010 with a win over Georgetown.