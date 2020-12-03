Orlando Magic Announce AdventHealth as Team Practice Jersey Sponsor

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic announce Champions of the Community partner, AdventHealth, as the team's first-ever practice jersey sponsor. The Magic is one of the first NBA teams to announce a jersey sponsor since the league granted permission in September for teams to add partner branding on practice jerseys.

The Magic and AdventHealth continue to work together to develop a world-class sports performance and medical model with the focus on whole-person health and innovation in the sports medicine realm. The AdventHealth logo will be located on the front of the jersey, beneath the player's number.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to have our longtime partner, AdventHealth, share a spot on our team's practice jersey," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "The commitment of the Magic's health and human performance staff, through the support of AdventHealth, to make our players the best they can be in all areas reflects the philosophy and vision of whole-person health that AdventHealth represents. This serves as a reminder of that commitment."

AdventHealth's sponsorship of the Magic's practice jersey further expands the 31-year relationship between the two organizations and continues to grow their approach in community programming, unparalleled branding and category exclusivity in the area of healthcare.

In 2019, the Magic unveiled the AdventHealth Practice Facility at Amway Center furthering a collaborative and specialized body of research, including a unique opportunity to bring together medicine, research and AdventHealth's philosophy of whole-person health — body, mind and spirit — by incorporating elements such as nutrition, sleep and injury prevention and recovery.

About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division:

AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and ERs in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. The world-class hospitals, combined with a comprehensive outpatient care network, sees more than 3.4 million patient visits annually.

The division’s flagship campus — AdventHealth Orlando — boasts internationally recognized programs, and serves as a major tertiary referral hospital for much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America. Quality specialty care is provided through AdventHealth Institutes, which is nationally recognized in numerous specialties. AdventHealth also has an expansive research portfolio with more than 500 clinical trials in progress.

The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida’s economy.