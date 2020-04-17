Orlando Magic and its Partners Continue to Provide Aid to Central Florida, Unveiling a COVID-19 Resource Site

- As part of the Orlando Magic's continuing effort to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time, the Magic and its corporate partners have teamed up to unveil a COVID-19 resource site, www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together. The resource site will provide information on health and wellness, community causes, fundraisers, entertainment options and the latest Magic news. Magic corporate partners on the site include AdventHealth, Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A, Papa John's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Budweiser, Corkcicle, FOX Sports Florida and 96.9 The Game. Along with its community partners, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, United Way and Feeding Children Everywhere.

AdventHealth has launched a free Coronavirus information line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to any Floridian with questions about COVID-19. By calling 1-877-VIRUSHQ (1-877-847-8747), nurses can answer general medical questions and refer callers to the appropriate next steps, such as connecting them to AdventHealth Centra Care, AdventHealth eCare or other health care provider.

Restaurant partners are offering specials including Budweiser reimbursing $5 per order when patrons support local bars and restaurants with takeout. Chick-Fil-A to offer 20 percent bonus points for April mobile orders and Olive Garden offering a buy one, take one to go deal.

The Magic and its partners are also teaming up to provide community support through various virtual fundraisers. Some of the team and its partner's current efforts include a Magic broadcasters' fundraiser and Corkcicle's #supportlocal program. The Magic's team of broadcasters are donating to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Christian Service Center as they continue to host a virtual fundraiser through April 30. Fans who donate can also submit a photo or video to show their love for Orlando or the Magic for an opportunity to win a Magic VIP experience.

Corkcicle supports local retailers through its #supportlocal program. For the next three weeks, when shopping at the Corkcicle website fans can support their favorite local Corckcicle retailers in the process by selecting the store name provided on Corkcicle's website. For more information visit, Corkcicle #SupportLocal.

The Orlando Magic are committed to the Central Florida community. Now more than ever the Magic, its players, its coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those efforts include: