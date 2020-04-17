Orlando Magic and its Partners Continue to Provide Aid to Central Florida, Unveiling a COVID-19 Resource Site
ORLANDO - As part of the Orlando Magic's continuing effort to assist those most in need during this unprecedented time, the Magic and its corporate partners have teamed up to unveil a COVID-19 resource site, www.nba.com/magic/covid-19-together. The resource site will provide information on health and wellness, community causes, fundraisers, entertainment options and the latest Magic news. Magic corporate partners on the site include AdventHealth, Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A, Papa John's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Budweiser, Corkcicle, FOX Sports Florida and 96.9 The Game. Along with its community partners, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, United Way and Feeding Children Everywhere.
AdventHealth has launched a free Coronavirus information line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to any Floridian with questions about COVID-19. By calling 1-877-VIRUSHQ (1-877-847-8747), nurses can answer general medical questions and refer callers to the appropriate next steps, such as connecting them to AdventHealth Centra Care, AdventHealth eCare or other health care provider.
Restaurant partners are offering specials including Budweiser reimbursing $5 per order when patrons support local bars and restaurants with takeout. Chick-Fil-A to offer 20 percent bonus points for April mobile orders and Olive Garden offering a buy one, take one to go deal.
The Magic and its partners are also teaming up to provide community support through various virtual fundraisers. Some of the team and its partner's current efforts include a Magic broadcasters' fundraiser and Corkcicle's #supportlocal program. The Magic's team of broadcasters are donating to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Christian Service Center as they continue to host a virtual fundraiser through April 30. Fans who donate can also submit a photo or video to show their love for Orlando or the Magic for an opportunity to win a Magic VIP experience.
Corkcicle supports local retailers through its #supportlocal program. For the next three weeks, when shopping at the Corkcicle website fans can support their favorite local Corckcicle retailers in the process by selecting the store name provided on Corkcicle's website. For more information visit, Corkcicle #SupportLocal.
The Orlando Magic are committed to the Central Florida community. Now more than ever the Magic, its players, its coaches and its teams are focused on joining together to help those in need during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those efforts include:
- Magic players and the teams' ownership group, the DeVos family, pledging $2 million towards a compensation fund for Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers for games and time missed during the COVID-19 suspension of seasons. Magic players Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba also contributed to the fund.
- Magic forward Jonathan Isaac invested in a program with his local church, J.U.M.P Ministries, to feed children under the age of 18. His www.ProjectLifeNow.org effort will continue through the pandemic’s duration. His teammate Wes Iwundu also contributed to the cause.
- Magic forward Aaron Gordon provided funding to Orange County Public School's Homeless Student Fund, www.foundationforocps.org, and made a donation to My New Red Shoes in his hometown, the Bay area of California. My New Red Shoes, www.mynewredshoes.org, provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothing to children in need.
- Magic guard D.J. Augustin donated to Krewe of Red Beans, www.redbeansparade.com, in his hometown of New Orleans, which offers food to frontline healthcare workers.
- The Magic's NBA 2K League team, Magic Gaming, held a virtual fundraiser with its players, local social influencers, Magic center Mo Bamba and Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
- Orlando Magic broadcasters are hosting a virtual fundraiser through April 30 to assist food insecure families in Central Florida. The online drive will raise funds for the Christian Service Center and Second Harvest Food Bank. The Magic broadcasters are making donations to the cause as well.
- The Orlando Magic, AdventHealth and City of Orlando partnered for the use of the Amway Center to be used as a medical equipment and supply hub. Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford donated to the Heart of Florida United Way for their fund to support Central Florida residents whose financial stability is being impacted by the Coronavirus.
