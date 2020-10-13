Orlando Magic and Disney Honored by Hashtag Sports for Jersey Sponsorship Activation of the Year

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic were recently honored by Hashtag Sports for Jersey Sponsorship Activation of the Year for its unveiling of the Disney jersey sponsorship. The Hashtag Sports Awards recognize excellence in fan and consumer engagement across sports and entertainment. Hashtag Sports recognized the Magic and Disney for developing an innovative, mutually beneficial relationship amplifying brand recognition while creating a true business return for both organizations. The winners will be honored virtually at the Fifth Annual Hashtag Sports Conference Oct. 20-22.

At the foundation of the multi-pronged approach was the renewal or purchase of a Disney Annual Pass at the Amway Center - for each Pass renewed or purchased at the Magic's home arena, a Magic jersey was included in that transaction. The results speak for themselves.

Other notable outcomes of the sponsorship include the recognition of the two brands together. Through a Sports Business Journal (SBJ) fan poll in March 2020, the Magic and Disney jersey partnership was identified as the most recognizable and recalled jersey partnership in the NBA. Sixty-six percent of those in the national sample correctly identified the Magic/Disney association, easily the best score in the SBJ study.

The Hashtag Sports Award winners were selected by The Engagement Academy of Sports & Entertainment which is comprised of industry leaders and engagement experts across the global sports media and marketing ecosystem.

Hashtag Sports is the premier global event celebrating, recognizing, and educating people who excel at creating engaging experiences for sports fans and consumers.

In a few short years, Hashtag Sports, which includes the annual conference and The Hashtag Sports Awards, judged by The Engagement Academy of Sports & Entertainment, has become the industry standard for benchmarking fan engagement and understanding the rapid changes in consumer behavior brought on by the rise of digital media, technology, and culture as a currency.