Orlando Magic Aid Those Impacted by COVID-19

- With the Coronavirus creating unprecedented times, the Orlando Magic has provided a helping hand. Of note:

The owners of the Magic, the DeVos family, pledged up to $2 million to assist Amway Center hourly workers for lost games due to the suspension of the NBA season and cancellation of the ECHL hockey season. Magic centers Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba added additional funds for the workers. Said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos, “The people behind our teams are family to us and it’s our honor to provide assistance to those adversely impacted during this trying time.” Approximately 1,800 part-time employees will be assisted and receive paychecks for missed games through what would have been the end of the regular season based on data related to previous individual games worked. “The DeVos Family has a history of stepping up during challenging times,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Today is no different. If someone is losing a paycheck because we are not playing, they will be fairly compensated.”

Forward Jonathan Isaac invested in a program with his local church, J.U.M.P Ministries, to feed children under the age of 18. His www.ProjectLifeNow.org effort will continue through the pandemic’s duration. His teammate Wes Iwundu also contributed to the cause.

Forward Aaron Gordon made a financial contribution to feed homeless children in the Orange County, Fla. Public School system with a donation to http://www.foundationforocps.org and also donated to My New Red Shoes in his hometown, the Bay area of California. My New Red Shoes, http://www.mynewredshoes.org, provides well-fitted shoes and clean clothing to children in-need.

Point guard D.J. Augustin made a financial donation to Krewe of Red Beans in his hometown of New Orleans, which delivers food from NOLA restaurants to frontline healthcare workers. New Orleans holds a special place in Augustin’s heart after his family was forced from their home while he was in high school due to Hurricane Katrina. Augustin asked others to follow in his footsteps by going to http://www.redbeansparade.com.

Magic Gaming hosted a charity stream virtual fundraiser "Help from Home" to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The fundraiser featured Magic Gaming players, Magic center Mo Bamba, Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw along with various social influencers in Central Florida. The virtual fundraising event was streamed live on Twitch.