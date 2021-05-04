Orlando Magic, AdventHealth and City of Orlando to Host Community Vaccine Event

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic, AdventHealth and City of Orlando are teaming up to provide 2,300 Central Floridians doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a special event at the Amway Center.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone 18 years or older, and there is no out-of-pocket cost at the May 13 event.

“We’re at a crossroads in our community and country, and I encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, medical director at AdventHealth Centra Care. “Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves and our neighbors. These vaccines are safe, extremely effective and the fastest way for life to return to normal.”

More than two million Floridians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 90,000 of them have been hospitalized. More than 133,000 of those cases are in Orange County.

“We are striving to make it as convenient as possible for our residents to receive the vaccine. We’re grateful for the Orlando Magic and AdventHealth and their partnership in hosting this event at the Amway Center which will allow residents in the downtown area easy access to this life-saving vaccine,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

"I am grateful for the Orlando Magic, AdventHealth partnership here in the City of Orlando, and creating a vaccination site at the Amway Center near where some of our most vulnerable citizens reside,” said Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill. “As we know, those in the black and brown communities are four times more likely to contract COVID and are three times more likely to die. Having the vaccine in this historically Black community will surely save the lives of many.”

The Orlando Magic and AdventHealth's 31-year partnership is one grounded in a commitment to the Central Florida community. The partnership continues to flourish through its focus on health and wellness, innovation, and a shared vision of improving the lives of all Central Floridians.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to join with our great partners in AdventHealth and the City of Orlando to open Amway Center as a vaccination site," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "It is through teamwork and a shared commitment to the health and well-being of our residents that we will be able to manage this virus and hopefully bring some normalcy back to our community in the very near future."

To register for the Amway Center vaccination event, visit AdventHealth.com/OrlandoMagicVaccine.

Other important items to note:

Proof of eligibility is required upon registration

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, and those who receive their first vaccine at Amway Center must schedule their second vaccine appointment for June 10, also at Amway Center.

Parking will be free at the Geico Garage

As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue and headache. AdventHealth will have medical professionals on hand to assist with any reactions