Orlando Magic 2020 Playoffs Presented by AdventHealth to Feature Special Fan Engagement Opportunities

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic announce multiple fan engagement opportunities for the Magic's sixth man to show their spirit and support during the Magic 2020 Playoffs presented by AdventHealth. The Magic will offer fans T-shirts, playoff packs, MagicVision Mobile games and an Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) online auction for players' game-worn jerseys.

The Magic's best-of-seven playoff series against the Bucks will tip-off on Tues., Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at The Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. All games will be televised by FOX Sports Florida.

Highlights of the fan activities surrounding the Magic's 2020 NBA Playoffs run will include the following:

Fans can enter for a chance to win a Magic playoff T-shirt starting August 17 at www.orlandomagic.com/playoffshirt, full rules listed on the site.

- One-hundred T-shirts each day will be distributed for five days (Aug. 17-21). Playoff packs are available for $39 (includes tax and shipping) and includes a Magic 2020 Playoffs T-shirt, an NBA Playoffs hat and lanyard

- Fans can purchase the playoff pack through the Orlando Magic app. or at www.orlandomagic.ordernext.com. MagicVision Mobile will continue for all playoff games

- Fans interested in participating can play directly from the Orlando Magic App or by visiting www.orlandomagic.com/magicvision (link live right before game tips on Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.), full rules listed on the site.

- The experience will feature six mini-games accompanying each broadcast with prizes associated with each mini-game. - Fans interested in participating can play directly from the Orlando Magic App or by visiting www.orlandomagic.com/magicvision (link live right before game tips on Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.), full rules listed on the site. The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) will host an online auction for players' game-worn jerseys. The Statement (blue) jerseys will be featured in the auction with some featuring the players social justice messaging on the back.

- Fans can bid at www.orlandomagicauction.com from Aug. 18 (opens at noon) – Aug. 25 (closes at 6:00 p.m.)

- A portion of the proceeds to benefit Let Your Voice Be Heard, Inc.

- Let Your Voice Be Heard, Inc. is a nonprofit and grassroots movement that works on the school, community, and state level. It is composed of community advocates and residents who have chosen to aid the fight for change and reform in impoverished neighborhoods by providing tools and resources that are so desperately needed in our under-served and under-represented neighborhoods.

In addition, the Magic will continue to bring fans to the game with an experience that includes more cameras, video boards and an enhanced natural sound.

With a total of 30 cameras to cover each game, a 100 percent increase from standard games, the NBA has every angle covered. The video boards will be featured for fans to plug into them virtually and feature the "audience board" and the "ribbon boards." Team branding will be featured via ribbon boards to continue to provide a more homecourt feel and during game play the audience board will continue into the playoffs with live fans watching via Microsoft Teams' Together mode.

MagicVision Mobile games are being powered by SPARX Technology, a global real-time audience engagement platform that is providing fans a legendary second screen experience. Pregame and halftime will feature trivia and each quarter will feature its own predictive gaming mini-game.

Prizes for the August 18 game Magic Jersey, Jonathan Isaac Bobblehead and Magic gear. Prizes will change each game and include Walt Disney World Theme Park tickets, jerseys, Magic gear and Magic tickets.