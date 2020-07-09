Orlando Magic 2019-20 Regular Season Restart Broadcast Schedule Announced

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic will have all eight of their “seeding games” televised locally on FOX Sports Florida, the team and the network have announced. The first game will be on Friday, July 31 against the Brooklyn Nets at the Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Coverage on FOX Sports Florida will begin at 2 p.m. with “Magic Live” (Game time is 2:30 p.m.). All telecasts will feature half-hour “Magic Live” pregame shows, along with extended postgame coverage.

Amway Center will serve as the hub for FOX Sports Florida’s broadcasts with play-by-play announcer David Steele and color analyst Jeff Turner calling every Magic game remotely. The “Magic Live” pregame, postgame and halftime show will also originate from Amway Center with host Dante Marchitelli and former Magic Head Coach Brian Hill.

Every Magic seeding game televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

All eight seeding games will also be broadcast on the Magic Radio Network, with radio affiliates across the state of Florida. FM 96.9 The Game will serve as the flagship station in Orlando, where you can also listen on AM 740. Dennis Neumann will provide the play-by-play for every game, Richie Adubato takes on the color analyst duties, while Brandon Kravitz and Jake Chapman will share host duties for pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

All eight seeding games will also be broadcast in Spanish on Salsa 98.1 FM (WNUE-FM). Joey Colon will handle game play-by-play, pregame, halftime and postgame analysis.

Comprehensive Orlando Magic coverage can be found on OrlandoMagic.com, as well as all of the team’s social media platforms.

2019-20 ORLANDO MAGIC SEEDING GAME SCHEDULE (“home” games in caps)