This or That: More Important Offensive Stat Against Bucks, Key Against Giannis & More

Who will the Magic have to slow down more in their first round series against the Bucks: Eric Bledsoe or Brook Lopez?

Most would agree that Milwaukee’s third and fourth best players are Bledsoe and Lopez, in whichever order. They are third and fourth, respectively, in scoring on the Bucks, with Bledsoe second on the team in assists and Lopez first in blocks.

Opinion: Bledsoe has shot 37.8 percent from 3-point range in wins and 22 percent in losses. Meanwhile, Lopez has shot 31 percent from downtown in wins and 33.3 percent in losses. Sounds to me like making sure Bledsoe has a bad shooting series will be more critical.

What will Giannis Antetokounmpo have to struggle more in for the Magic to have relative success against him: 3-point shooting or getting to the free throw line?

Antetokounmpo, the frontrunner to win the MVP award for a second straight year, has improved in both areas this season. He has made 89 3-pointers, 37 more than last season in nine fewer games, and is averaging 10.0 free throw attempts, slightly more than a year ago.

Opinion: In losses, Antetokounmpo has made 16.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season on 61 attempts. In wins, he’s shooting 34.1 percent on 234 tries. As far as foul shots, he’s averaging 10.2 attempts in wins and 9.2 in losses. It’s clear that, like Bledsoe, the Greek Freak is going to have shoot poorly from 3-point land for the Magic to have a chance in this series.

What will be more essential for the Magic to do a lot of through the series: Make threes or score fast break points?

The Bucks’ primary focus on defense is closing off the paint, which they do better than any other team in the league. They rank No. 1 in opponent points in the paint two straight years running now. The only way to beat Milwaukee is to make a ton of 3-pointers and speed the game up by forcing turnovers. The Bucks, believe it or not, give up more threes than any other team and they rank 19th in opponent fast break points.

Opinion: Preparing for the Bucks means figuring out how to get as many good looks from 3-point range as possible. Milwaukee is not going to allow any team to score many points in the paint, so the key is forcing the Bucks’ defense to collapse inside so that open shooters can find space on the perimeter. Playing inside-out, which is something the Magic do well, is going to be critical in this series.

Who has been more impressive during the seeding games: Gary Clark or Wes Iwundu?

Both Clark and Iwundu have appeared in six games at the Disney campus, with Clark averaging 6.0 points on 52 percent shooting overall and 45 percent shooting from 3-point distance and Iwundu averaging 8.0 points on 47.1 shooting overall and 38.5 shooting from downtown.

Opinion: You can go either way with this one. Both have played with outstanding energy, hustle and determination. They have also both shot it well from deep. That’s not surprising for Clark, who has taken 82 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this season. Steve Clifford may need both of them to step in and contribute during the series against the Bucks. But that’s especially likely for Clark, who will help space the floor with 3-point shooting going to be so vital.